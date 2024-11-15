A woman walks along a street in Omdurman, Sudan on November 1. Africa’s biggest war is, by some metrics, even worse than the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. EPA
A woman walks along a street in Omdurman, Sudan on November 1. Africa’s biggest war is, by some metrics, even worse than the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. EPA

Opinion

Sudan's war must not be forgotten

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

November 15, 2024