People displaced from eastern areas of Sudan's Al Jazira region arrive in Gedaref city. AFP
Sudan's civilians bear the brunt as fighting intensifies for control of vast nation

UN chief says Sudanese are facing a 'nightmare' of violence and atrocities amid battles between army and RSF paramilitary group

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed

October 30, 2024