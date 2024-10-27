Sudanese women and children displaced from the Al Gezira region arrive to seek refuge in the eastern city of Gedaref on Saturday October 26, 2024. AFP
News

MENA

More than 120 civilians killed in attack on Sudanese village of Al Gezira

Killings mainly took place in the home village of defector commander

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed

October 27, 2024