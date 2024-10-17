Smoke rising during clashes between the RSF and the army in Khartoum, where the warring parties are locked in battle. Reuters
Sudan's army on a multifront offensive but road to victory long and costly, analysts warn

Regaining territory in the capital Khartoum poses most daunting task to Al Burhan's forces

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed

October 17, 2024