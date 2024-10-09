US sanctions RSF chief's brother for arms purchases as global pressure mounts to end Sudan civil war

The US has imposed sanctions on Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, a senior leader of Sudan's paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/guterres-sounds-alarm-over-sudan-escalation-in-meeting-with-army-chief-al-burhan/" target="_blank">Rapid Support Forces (RSF)</a>, for his role in procuring weapons for the militia that have contributed to the country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/25/sudans-al-burhan-vows-to-fight-for-100-years-in-the-countrys-civil-war/" target="_blank">civil war</a>. Maj Musa, who is the younger brother of RSF commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/13/sudans-rsf-commander-dagalo-condemns-army-on-eve-of-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo</a>, has been sanctioned for “arming the RSF and directly contributing to the continuing siege of El Fasher in North Darfur that is putting the lives of hundreds of thousands at risk,” the US Department of State said in a statement. “Rather than heed warnings from the United States and other partners, the RSF and its allied militia have continued to commit atrocities, including those involving sexual violence and ethnically targeted attacks on non-Arab groups,” the State Department said. The details of the sanctions were not provided but are part of the US efforts to promote accountability for those fuelling the fighting in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/sudan/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>. The country has been embroiled in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/27/sudan-army-pushes-into-khartoum-as-al-burhan-supports-end-to-war-if-rsf-is-disarmed/" target="_blank">civil war</a> since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the RSF and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/27/sudan-army-pushes-into-khartoum-as-al-burhan-supports-end-to-war-if-rsf-is-disarmed/" target="_blank">Sudanese Armed Forces</a> (SAF). The human cost of the war has not been fully determined because of the fighting, but Sudanese health authorities said that the death toll is far in excess of 40,000 and is feared to be much higher. The war has also displaced more than 11 million people, according to the United Nations. The European Council also issued a directive on Tuesday to prolong sanctions placed on six people and six entities affiliated with both sides of the war after being deemed “responsible for supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan.” The sanctions have been issued in several rounds since January and include travel restrictions in the EU, asset freezing and a prohibition on the provision of funds given to those listed. They will remain in place until October of 2025. Although Maj Musa was not among the six individuals sanctioned by the EU, GSK Advance Company – a company where he holds a majority stake – was among the six sanctioned entities. A Sudan-based information technology and security company, GSK Advance is “part of the RSF’s commercial network which generates stable revenue for the RSF enabling them to finance and continue the conflict in Sudan”. “It is used by the RSF as a front company, facilitating cash flows into the RSF and being involved in the RSF’s procurement processes,” according to a January statement by the European Council. In recent weeks, the SAF has made gains against the RSF in the capital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/30/sudanese-army-makes-battlefield-gains-against-rsf-in-khartoum/" target="_blank">Khartoum</a>, but the conflict continues. International mediators have repeatedly attempted to win a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/30/uae-unga-speech-sheikh-shakhbout/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a>, but these efforts have so far failed.