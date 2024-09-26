Guterres sounds alarm over Sudan escalation in meeting with army chief Al Burhan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced alarm over the “escalation of the conflict” in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank">Sudan</a> to the country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/25/sudans-al-burhan-vows-to-fight-for-100-years-in-the-countrys-civil-war/" target="_blank">army leader</a> General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, warning of the risks of a regional spillover. “The Secretary General expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict in Sudan, which continues to have a devastating impact on the Sudanese civilians and risks a regional spillover,” Mr Guterres told Gen Burhan, according to a readout of their meeting at the UN General Assembly gathering in New York. “They discussed the need for an immediate lasting ceasefire and the importance of genuine dialogue leading to an inclusive negotiated peace settlement.” Sudan's army launched artillery and air strikes in Khartoum on Thursday in its biggest operation to regain ground there since early in its 17-month war with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/29/us-envoy-to-sudan-criticises-lack-of-will-from-both-sides-as-geneva-talks-end/" target="_blank">Rapid Support Forces</a>, Reuters reported, citing witnesses and military sources. Witnesses reported heavy bombardments and clashes as army troops tried to cross bridges across the Nile connecting the three adjoining cities that make up the greater capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. The war in Sudan broke out in April last year after weeks of tension between the army and the paramilitary RSF over their role in the country. The conflict has had a devastating effect, with more than half of Sudan's 50 million population facing acute hunger, and both sides being accused of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/08/un-experts-say-both-sides-in-sudan-civil-war-may-have-committed-war-crimes/" target="_blank">war crimes</a> by UN experts. Several rounds of talks have been held in the Saudi coastal city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/24/aid-agencies-and-uk-government-to-discuss-need-for-sudan-resolution-in-jeddah-talks/" target="_blank">Jeddah </a>since the war started, without reaching a lasting truce to the fighting. The US earlier on Wednesday announced $424 million in aid for displaced Sudanese and those <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/sudan-darfur-zamzam-camp-food/" target="_blank">facing acute hunger</a>. “As we sit here today, more than 25 million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine, some reduced to eating leaves and dirt to stave off hunger pangs – but not starvation,” US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said. “This humanitarian catastrophe is a man-made one – brought on by a senseless war that has wrought unspeakable violence and by heartless blockades of food, water and medicine for those made victims of it,” she said. “The rape and torture, ethnic cleansing, weaponisation of hunger – it is utterly unconscionable.” She also appealed to allow aid into the embattled city of El Fasher, where fighting between the two rival parties has forced tens of thousands to flee and seek refuge in Zamzam – home to the famine-stricken <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/famine-declared-in-sudans-north-darfur-zamzam-camp-by-un-hunger-monitor/" target="_blank">Zamzam</a> camp. Sudan has been at the forefront of the talks at the UNGA this year, alongside the conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Ukraine. “People in Sudan have endured 17 months of hell, and the suffering continues to grow,” UN's top relief official Joyce Msuya said. The US, the EU, Germany and France issued a joint statement after a ministerial meeting on Sudan, urging for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations while also expressing concern over the “rapidly deteriorating situation” in the country. “It was deemed essential that the warring parties adhere to their commitments made in Jeddah, Geneva, and subsequent negotiations,” the statement said, while also calling on foreign countries to “refrain from providing military support to the warring parties”. The army-backed government <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/26/al-burhans-boycott-of-geneva-talks-a-wasted-opportunity-for-peace-in-sudan-analysts-say/" target="_blank">boycotted </a>US-sponsored peace talks last month in Geneva under the pretext priority should be given to implementing the Jeddah Declaration. The RSF attended the talks in the Swiss city. In his address to the UN on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden also called for an end to the fighting. Sudan is also home to the world's single biggest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/13/lives-in-limbo-the-human-stories-behind-the-statistics-of-the-middle-east-refugee-crisis/" target="_blank">displacement</a> crisis, with more than seven million people forced to flee their homes since the latest war began 17 months ago. They joined another three million displaced during previous bouts of strife, mostly civil wars in Darfur and South Sudan.