UAE calls on warring parties in Sudan to go to table for peace talks

The UAE addressed the UN General Assembly on Monday, with Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, calling on the warring parties in Sudan to go to the table for peace talks.

“We call on the warring parties to engage seriously in peace talks. In this regard, we emphasise the importance of building on the positive outcomes achieved in the meetings of the working group of the aligned for advancing life saving and peace in Sudan,” Sheikh Shakhbout told the UN General Assembly hall.

He urged regional and international partners to help alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and to “ensure a safer and more prosperous life for them”.

“When the war intensified in Sudan, pushing millions of people towards a multidimensional humanitarian disaster, the UAE devoted its efforts to supporting the Sudanese people,” Sheikh Shakhbout said.

“We recently contributed $100 million to support UN efforts to address the humanitarian repercussions of this war in Sudan and neighbouring countries. In addition, we established two field hospitals in Chad to provide medical services to all those in need, including Sudanese refugees.”

He also condemned the “blatant” attack launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces on the residence of the UAE ambassador in Khartoum at the weekend.

The UAE said earlier that the ambassador's residence had been attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft, condemning it as a “heinous attack”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it resulted in extensive damage to the building.

Sheikh Shakhbout emphasised the need to realign international efforts amid current global challenges, calling for a unified stance on contentious issues. He urged support for all nations, avoidance of double standards, protection of civilians, adherence to the rule of law and human rights, and “respect for principles of good neighbourliness”.

He also called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted large-scale humanitarian access, and the release of all hostages and detainees.

“Even wars have rules,” he said. “We must act wisely in response to the rapid developments threatening our region. It is evident that what we have warned about is now unfolding beyond our control.”

He expressed regret over the conflict spreading to Lebanon, saying it came at a time when hopes were high for a resolution to the war in Gaza.

Sheikh Shakhbout stressed that it was time to bring an end to the “seven-decade long vicious cycle of the Palestinian issue then we must take concrete steps” towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also called for considering the establishment of a temporary international mission in the Gaza Strip, on request from the Palestinian government, to address the humanitarian crisis, restore security and law, and reunite Gaza and the West Bank under a reformed Palestinian Authority.

The Minister also renewed his country's call to Iran to end its occupation of the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

“These islands are an integral part of the UAE,” he said.

He urged Tehran to resolve the dispute through direct negotiations or by taking the matter to the International Court of Justice.

“We cannot fight fire with fire. When traditional approaches are no longer effective, it is our duty to renew these approaches to be able to move forward during the darkest moments of our history.”

