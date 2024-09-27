Sudan army pushes into Khartoum as Al Burhan supports end to war if RSF is disarmed

The head of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan" target="_blank">Sudan</a>'s army said on Thursday he supports efforts to end the war in his country as long as the “occupation” by the paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/13/sudans-rsf-commander-dagalo-condemns-army-on-eve-of-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Rapid Support Forces</a> also ends. Conditions for peace include the RSF laying down its arms, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-burhan/" target="_blank">Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a> said, speaking at the UN General Assembly (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unga/" target="_blank">UNGA</a>) in New York, where he accused foreign actors of providing funding, weapons and mercenaries to the RSF. He did not identify the so-called actors. The comments came after the army <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/19/sudan-army-may-be-readying-for-a-major-offensive-as-calls-for-end-of-civil-war-intensify/" target="_blank">launched artillery attacks and air strikes</a> in capital Khartoum in a major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/guterres-sounds-alarm-over-sudan-escalation-in-meeting-with-army-chief-al-burhan/" target="_blank">offensive</a> to regain territory held by the rival group since the start of the 17-month conflict. The paramilitary group pushed the army out of the capital when the war began in April 2023 between Gen Al Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Dagalo, who heads the RSF. At the UN General Assembly, Gen Al Burhan said the army was “proceeding to defeat and dislodge these aggressors, no matter how much assistance and support they find” and called for the RSF to be designated as a terror group. In Khartoum, witnesses reported heavy bombardments and clashes as army troops tried to cross bridges over the Nile that connect the three cities that make up the greater capital: Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. The army had largely regained parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/03/14/sudan-omdurman-khartoum-war/" target="_blank">Omdurman</a> in a similar operation in February. “The army is carrying out heavy artillery strikes and air strikes on Halfaya and Shambat,” Ahmed Abdalla, a 48-year-old resident, told Reuters by phone, referring to areas of Bahri close to the river. “The sounds of explosions are very loud.” Video footage showed black smoke rising above the capital and booms from the battle could be heard in the background. Army sources said their forces had crossed bridges in Khartoum and Bahri, while the RSF told Reuters it had thwarted the army's attempt to cross two bridges to Khartoum. Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts. Though the army retook some ground in Omdurman early this year, it depends mostly on artillery and air strikes and has been unable to dislodge nimble RSF ground forces embedded in other parts of the capital.