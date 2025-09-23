Gaza in focus at landmark meeting between Trump, Arab officials and other partners on 'comprehensive plan'

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Arab leaders and other heads of state on Tuesday to present what has been described as a “comprehensive plan” on Gaza, diplomatic sources told The National.

It is understood that a separate meeting will bring together European and Arab officials to discuss the “day after” in Gaza, including ways of ending the war and sending international troops to the strip.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that Mr Trump will hold a multilateral session with representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Diplomats said the talks will focus on Gaza, with the president expected to propose a deal to end the conflict tied to a Grand Master development project once the Israeli war stops.

Washington has been discussing with Qatar, Egypt and other Arab states support for its plan, which would mean Hamas disarming, hostages released, and Gaza governed by technocrats. Although the final outline remains unclear, sources familiar with the discussions said Mr Trump may even float the idea of emptying parts of Gaza of its residents, with the promise they could return later. The National could not independently confirm this from US officials.

The talks follow a separate proposal advanced by former UK prime minister Tony Blair, centred on the creation of a Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) to govern the strip for a limited period. Mr Blair presented the idea to Mr Trump during a White House meeting in July, and British officials have promoted it as a possible draft framework at this week’s UN General Assembly. It remains uncertain if this is the plan Mr Trump will present on Tuesday.

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza Strip, by foot and in vehicles. AP

Road map

For months, international diplomats have worked with regional powers in the “Arab Quint” format – Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – to forge a consensus on postwar governance, recovery and reconstruction. All parties in that grouping insist Hamas cannot play any role in a future Palestinian state.

Europeans are pushing for Hamas to be disarmed by Palestinian security authorities in a similar fashion to neighbouring Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has established a road map to work towards the disarmament of regional militia Hezbollah. On the longer term, the hope is that a security mission similar to Nato's mission in Iraq be deployed in Gaza.

Momentum has also been building on Palestinian recognition. Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic push, Monaco and Denmark joined at the last minute, while Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday. On Monday, they were joined by Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra.

Although most of the world already recognises Palestine, major western states have long resisted. France and the UK’s decisions carry particular weight as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Israel has reacted angrily, denouncing recognition as a “gift to Hamas”. The US has backed Israel’s stance and denied visas to Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas. Addressing the UN by video link, Mr Abbas called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and urged international backing for a reconstruction plan led by his Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this year, Mr Trump presented a plan in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that called for redeveloping Gaza and removing more than two million Palestinians – an idea that triggered widespread outrage in the Arab world. Mr Netanyahu hailed it as “revolutionary”.

Diplomatic sources said Tuesday’s meeting could result in a road map being drafted and signed.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will meet at the same time to discuss Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians amid Israeli refusal to stop what has been described by the UN as genocide, before Hamas releases all the hostages.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

Specs Price, base: Dhs850,000

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 591bhp @ 7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.3L / 100km

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.