Israel destroys another Gaza city high-rise as criticism mounts over 'voluntary' displacement comments

Israel on Saturday destroyed another high-rise building in Gaza city that the military said was being used by Hamas to monitor its troops during an escalating offensive to take control of the area and recover hostages held by the militant group.

An air strike flattened the last standing building of the Al Sousi complex in Al Sinaa district, three of which had been destroyed in earlier attacks since the war began in October 2023.

The attack was launched soon after the military issued an eviction warning to residents and people in the area to leave. The building was surrounded by people living in tents who had been displaced or whose homes had been destroyed in the war.

Israel launched an air-and-ground offensive late last month to seize control of Gaza city, which the government said was essential to defeating Hamas and recovering about 50 hostages held by the group.

In its warning before Saturday's strike, the military said Hamas had installed intelligence-gathering equipment in the Al Soussi building and planted explosives around it, while directing attacks on its troops from tunnels nearby. The military made similar claims before destroying Al Mushtaha Tower, a 12-storey residential building in the west of the city, on Friday, and has threatened to destroy more buildings.

The Gaza government's media office rejected the military's claims in a statement issued after the Al Sousi building was destroyed, saying residential buildings were being destroyed “as part of a systematic forced displacement plan”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted a video on X of the Al Sousi building being destroyed with the caption: “We continue.”

The Israeli military ordered the city's residents, estimated to number about one million – or half of Gaza's population, to leave and move south as it began its offensive.

A spokesman said on Saturday that a “humanitarian space” had been created in the southern province of Khan Younis to accommodate them, with “essential humanitarian infrastructure such as field hospitals, water lines and desalination facilities”. Food, tents and medical supplies were being delivered there in co-ordination with international agencies, and would be increased in parallel with the expanding operation in Gaza city, he said.

The Gaza government media office said there were 51,544 buildings, apartments and residential towers city and refuted Israel's attempts to justify attacking them on the grounds that that they contain “terrorist infrastructure”.

“We affirm, with the testimony of the residents themselves, that these towers are strictly monitored, entry is permitted exclusively for civilians, and the resistance does not operate from these residential towers in any form,” it said.

“They are completely free of any equipment, weapons, or fortifications, and all floors are exposed and visible.”

Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks rose 64,368 on Saturday – the 700th day of the war – with another 162,367 wounded.

The ministry said the number of deaths due to malnutrition rose by six to 382, including 135 children. The UN last month declared a famine in Gaza city as a result of Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid, including two months of a total blockade earlier this year.

Egypt rejects 'voluntary displacement'

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whose country is a leading mediator in efforts to end the Gaza war, said on Saturday that describing the displacement of Palestinians as voluntary was “nonsense”, in reference to Israeli comments made earlier, as its forces advance deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area

“If there is a man-made famine [in Gaza], it is to push residents out of their land. It is nonsense to say that this is voluntary displacement,” Mr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported the idea that Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to voluntarily leave and suggested that other countries should accept them.

Mr Netanyahu drew strong condemnation from Egypt and other Arab countries on Friday after suggesting in an interview that Gazans wanted to leave their homeland to flee the war but could not do so because Egypt would not let them enter. His office said on Friday that he had spoken about the basic human right of every individual to choose where they live, particularly during times of war.

Mr Adbdelatty also said he spoke with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday and discussed intensifying efforts to implement the latest ceasefire proposal that Hamas has accepted.

He blamed Israel for what he described as its intransigence over the delay in reaching a ceasefire.

Hamas agreed in August to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel that included the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel's release of some Palestinian prisoners.

An Egyptian official source said the proposal accepted by Hamas included a suspension of Israeli military operations for 60 days and outlined a framework for a comprehensive deal to end the conflict.

Mr Netanyahu said days later that Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all hostages held in Gaza and an end to the war, but on terms acceptable to Israel.

