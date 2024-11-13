Who has Donald Trump picked to service in his cabinet and other top roles?

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/us-election-results-2024-live-donald-trump-won/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-white-house-2024-election-win/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> has reclaimed the White House after a divisive campaign marked by harsh rhetoric, two assassination attempts and a last-minute challenge from Kamala Harris, who replaced President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> on the top of the Democratic ticket in July. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-election-results-victory-2024/" target="_blank">Mr Trump</a> has begun nominating senior figures to his cabinet and administration. <i>The National</i> looks at who he has chosen so far and who might be picked. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/pete-hegseth-defence-secretary-trump/" target="_blank"><b>Pete Hegseth</b></a><b>, secretary of defence</b> Fox News host Hegseth has been tapped to be secretary of defence, an unexpected move that would place a television presenter in charge of America's vast military with an annual budget approaching $1 trillion. Mr Hegseth, 44, is a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He who won two Bronze Stars for his deployments overseas, has railed against what conservatives decry as a “woke” Pentagon that they say is more concerned about attracting diverse recruits than it is on war fighting. He has said he left the Army in 2021 after being deemed an extremist by an Army that didn't want him any more. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/who-is-kristi-noem-donald-trumps-choice-for-head-of-homeland-security/" target="_blank"><b>Kristi Noem</b></a><b>, secretary of homeland security</b> Once seen as a potential running mate for Mr Trump, Ms Noem is currently serving her second four-year term as South Dakota's Governor. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/10/09/covid-19-blamed-for-increase-in-heart-attacks/" target="_blank">Covid-19</a> pandemic allowed for her rise to national prominence when she refused to impose a statewide mask mandate. Ms Noem endorsed Mr Trump for president in September 2023 and has been a vocal supporter of his “Make America Great Again” platform. Ms Noem has voiced strong support for Mr Trump's immigration policies and has defended other Republican governors in their efforts to crack down on migrants in their states. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/elon-musk-department-of-government-efficiency-vivek-ramaswamy/" target="_blank"><b>Elon Musk</b></a><b> and Vivek Ramaswamy, heads of Department of Government Efficiency</b> The two businessmen will be tasked with cutting government waste. Tesla head Mr Musk became a key ally to Mr Trump during his campaign, reportedly spending more than $100 million to help the Republican win and repeatedly boosting Mr Trump's candidacy on X, which he owns. Mr Ramaswamy is a former Republican presidential candidate who threw his support behind Mr Trump after ending his campaign. In a statement, Mr Trump said the department would “dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies”. <b>John Ratcliffe, CIA director</b> Mr Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence for the final months of Mr Trump’s first term, leading American spy agencies during the Covid-19 pandemic and as the US government contended with foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. He was elected to Congress in 2014, but his visibility rose in 2019 as an ardent defender of Trump during the House’s first impeachment proceedings against him. Mr Trump said in a statement that Mr Ratcliffe would be a “fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH”. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/12/trump-huckabee-israel-ambassador/" target="_blank"><b>Mike Huckabee</b></a><b>, ambassador to Israel</b> A former governor of Arkansas and devout Christian, Mr Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his nomination comes as Mr Trump has promised to align <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US </a>foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against Hamas in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/12/live-israel-gaza-lebanon/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Mr Trump said Mr Huckabee, an Evangelical Christian, will work “tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East”. Speaking to NewsNation in June, Mr Huckabee said there can be no negotiating with Hamas, which the US and other countries have designated a terrorist group. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/12/who-is-elise-stefanik-trumps-new-ambassador-to-the-un/" target="_blank"><b>Elise Stefanik</b></a><b>, ambassador to the UN</b> Ms Stefanik, a fierce advocate for Israel, is a congresswoman from New York and chairwoman of the House of Representative's Republican Conference, which whips the party's message to members. Mr Trump described his nominee as a “strong, tough, and smart America First fighter”. Elected to Congress in 2014, Ms Stefanik was initially a moderate conservative but has shifted to the right over time and now aligns closely with Mr Trump's wing of the Republican Party. Throughout the Gaza war, Ms Stefanik has intensified criticism of the UN, accusing it of “entrenched anti-Semitic bias” for condemning Israel’s air strikes and ground assaults in the enclave. <b>Steven Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East</b> Mr Trump described Mr Witkoff as “a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous”. He added that Mr Witkoff “will be an unrelenting voice for peace”. Mr Trump made bringing peace to the Middle East a major focus of his campaign. Mr Witkoff is a real estate investor and Trump campaign donor. He is not known to have any diplomatic experience or experience in the Middle East. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/12/elise-stefanik-marco-rubio-secretary-of-state-trump/" target="_blank"><b>Marco Rubio</b></a><b>, potential secretary of state</b> Mr Rubio, a US senator from Florida and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, is also considered a contender for secretary of state. He was listed as a possible running mate for Mr Trump this year and has served on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as the senior Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. <b>Richard Grenell, potential secretary of state</b> Mr Grenell is among Mr Trump's closest foreign policy advisers. During the president-elect's first four-year term, he served as acting director of national intelligence and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/grenell-is-tearing-up-the-diplomatic-playbook-as-the-true-voice-of-the-us-administration-1.737641" target="_blank">US ambassador to Germany</a>. A former aide to former ambassador John Bolton, Mr Grenell's private dealings with foreign leaders and often caustic personality have made him the focus of several controversies, a fact that might make another Senate confirmation process a challenge, depending on the composition of the upper chamber. However, he is also considered a leading contender for secretary of state or national security adviser. <b>Thomas Barrack, potential US special envoy</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2020/06/13/thomas-barrack-talks-about-president-trump/" target="_blank">Mr Barrack</a>, an American-Lebanese billionaire, is a longtime ally of Mr Trump. Mr Barrack, who chaired Mr Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, had faced legal scrutiny over his foreign dealings, raising questions about his influence on US policy. He was acquitted of charges alleging he acted as an unregistered agent of a foreign government under the first Trump presidency. Known for his strong ties to the Middle East, the California-based investor may be considered for a role as a US special envoy. <b>Joel Rayburn, potential foreign policy adviser</b> Joel Rayburn, a retired US Army colonel and Middle East specialist, is an experienced diplomat and intelligence officer with background in US foreign policy towards the region. Mr Rayburn previously served as the US special envoy for Syria and deputy assistant secretary for Levant affairs during the first Trump administration, where he played a key role in formulating and implementing US strategies on Syria, including countering ISIS and curbing Iranian influence. Known for his extensive regional knowledge, Mr Rayburn has cultivated strong ties with Middle Eastern allies. <b>John Paulson, potential treasury secretary</b> John Paulson, billionaire hedge fund manager and significant donor to Mr Trump, is among the leading candidates for treasury secretary. Known for his advocacy of tax cuts and deregulation, Mr Paulson has expressed interest in the role, sources told Reuters. His stance on economic policy aligns with other likely members of Mr Trump’s economic team, favouring targeted tariffs to protect US national security and address trade practices. Mr Paulson's April fund-raiser brought in more than $50 million for Mr Trump, underscoring his influence within the former president's circle. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/23/robert-f-kennedy-jr-suspends-presidential-campaign/" target="_blank"><b>Robert F Kennedy</b></a><b>, Jr, potential health adviser</b> Mr Kennedy, long dismissed as an anti-vax conspiracy theorist by the Democrats, will now probably be invited into a Trump administration as a health adviser. He has said he wants to ban fluoride – long credited with saving children from dental cavities – from drinking water and Mr Trump has seemed receptive to his idea of increased scrutiny of vaccines. Mr Kennedy ran as a third-party candidate this election before announcing his support for Mr Trump.