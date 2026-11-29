Iraq and Iran on Sunday discussed controlling border crossings, deploying Iraqi forces along the frontier, and closing unofficial crossings outside federal authority, according to a statement.

Leading a senior security delegation, Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qasim Al Aboudi, arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks with Iranian officials. Upon arrival, Mr Al Aboudi met with Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, and on Sunday with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During Sunday's meeting, the two sides discussed "strengthening bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in a manner serving the common interests of both peoples," according to a statement from Mr Al Aboudi's office.

The statement added that, on borders, they discussed the border control efforts, the Iraqi forces' deployment plans ordered by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi to secure the border, and the issue of unofficial crossings not run by the federal authority.

Both sides also discussed addressing the issue of Iranian opposition groups inside Iraqi territory, the statement said. Mr Al Aboudi reiterated the "firm and principled position" of the Iraqi government of not "allowing Iraqi land or airspace to be used as a launchpad to threaten the security and stability of any neighbouring country or of the region".

The statement didn't give more details on the talks.

According to the statement, the Iranian side "affirmed Tehran's support for the measures taken" by Prime Minister Al Zaidi to combat corruption and enhance security and stability.

In recent weeks, PM Al Zaidi has moved to assert federal control over Iraq's major border crossings, presenting the campaign as a sovereignty and anti-corruption drive. It began with the temporary closure of two busy crossings with Iran in the southern and central parts of the country to review security and install detection equipment to stop smuggling.

The closures came as Washington increased pressure on Baghdad, part of efforts to extend the impact of the US naval blockade of Iran by restricting its overland trade.

Tanker trucks drive along the New Baghdad Bridge with the Daura oil refinery complex in the background in southern Baghdad on November 25. AFP Show caption: Tanker trucks drive along the New Baghdad Bridge with the Da…

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said earlier this month that the US Treasury had asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two, one in the Kurdistan region and one under direct federal control. Mr Hussein warned that closing the crossings would also hurt Iraq, noting annual Iraq-Iran trade of $15 billion to $18 billion, including about $4 billion in Iranian gas imports.

Tehran has reacted angrily, accusing Baghdad of implementing US demands. Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei told visiting Iraqi National Security Adviser Al Aboudi on Saturday that "foreigners should not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation".

Ahead of Mr Al Aboudi's visit, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned Baghdad against becoming a "tool" of US President Trump.

Baghdad has pushed back, with government spokesman Haider Al Aboudi saying the crossings are a sovereign matter, that the measures are not directed against neighbouring countries, and that Iraq had mediated with Washington to maintain commercial crossings and air links with Iran.

The border measures are closely linked to a wider crackdown on oil smuggling. After an investigation into the state-run North Oil Company, Mr Al Zaidi dismissed several security and administrative officials, including the head of the Border Ports Authority, and ordered federal authorities to take over oilfields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh, and all border crossings in the Kurdistan region, which borders Iran, Turkey and Syria.

According to an Iraqi intelligence report, crude from Kirkuk was trucked to Sulaymaniyah, diverted onto small tankers, and moved into Iran through Bashmakh and Parwezkhan, where it was blended with Iranian crude and sold onward to Afghanistan to help evade sanctions, while a second route used crossings to Turkey with falsified documents.

On Thursday, the Border Forces Command said it had begun closing all unofficial border crossings, including in the Kurdistan region, and a central criminal court sentenced 11 people to 15 years each for smuggling petroleum products abroad.

Baghdad says it lost an estimated $100 billion to smuggling through northern Iraq between 2008 and 2025, and Iraq's top court has since ruled that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders, including those of the Kurdistan region.