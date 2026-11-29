An Iraqi court sentenced nine more French nationals for joining ISIS on Sunday, giving life terms to seven of them and 15 years each to two.

The verdict for Adrien Guihal, whose voice was used by ISIS to broadcast its claim of responsibility for the 2016 Nice lorry attack that killed 86 people, was postponed to Monday.

The rulings were handed down by Baghdad's Karkh Criminal Court as part of the continuing trial of 47 French citizens transferred from north-eastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025 to face prosecution under Iraq's anti-terrorism law.

The trials began in September, after the completion of investigations into the transferred detainees.

With Sunday's sentences, the total number convicted in the case has reached 35.

Among those sentenced on Sunday was Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in an ISIS propaganda video urging Europeans to travel to Syria. During his hearing this month, he told the court he had worked as a translator and helped design ISIS publications.

On Thursday, the court sentenced another 10 men, eight to life in prison and two to 15 years in prison, for membership of ISIS.

The verdicts were issued in the presence of defence lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq.

Chance to reform

Life sentences in Iraq carry a term of 20 years in prison and are automatically reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.

Presiding judge Mohammed Salman told the defendants that membership of ISIS was punishable by death, but that the court had decided to commute the death sentence to prison terms, giving them a chance to reform.

Guihal, 41, known inside ISIS as Abu Osama Al Faransi, had been due to receive his verdict on Thursday, but the judge postponed the decision until Sunday or Monday, along with those of several other defendants, without giving a reason.

He pleaded guilty at his hearing on November 19. He told the court he had converted to Islam in 2002, entered Syria in 2015 and worked in an ISIS media office. He insisted he was not a leader, but merely a translator.

"I was translating news," he said, claiming he tried to flee ISIS twice in 2017 but was caught and jailed. "I am 100 per cent guilty, but not of spreading terror."

"I regret and disown ISIS and I want to return to France. I plead guilty and hope from the bottom of my heart to return to my country," he told Judge Salman during his hearing earlier this month, after repeatedly clashing with the judge and mocking the prosecution's statement.

The case is part of a wider effort to prosecute foreign fighters detained after the collapse of the ISIS caliphate, which controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2017.

Thousands of ISIS suspects have been transferred from Syria to Iraq this year, including more than 5,700 detainees from about 60 nationalities. Their trials are underway.