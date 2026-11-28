As Iraq grapples with corruption and efforts to disarm non-state armed groups, another urgent issue has received less attention: escalating violence against women and children.

Official figures cited by rights groups show that tens of thousands of domestic violence cases were registered in Iraq last year, underscoring the scale of the problem.

The Iraqi government marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, which starts the 16 Days of Activism campaign – a worldwide UN initiative.

In a post on X to mark the day, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi said Iraq remained committed to supporting women through policies, legislation and initiatives aimed at safeguarding their political, economic and social rights.

“Empowering women and protecting their rights are fundamental pillars of building a just and advanced society,” he wrote.

However, activists and campaigners who spoke to The National said Iraq's failure to achieve this goal, compounded by a law passed last year that expands men's powers in divorce and child guardianship matters, posed a growing threat to Iraqi society.

Iraq's women and children have faced persistent violence and discrimination since the US-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein and led to a deteriorating security situation and the growing influence of tribal and religious groups.

The killing of a three-year-old girl, Nay, in the northern city of Kirkuk in July sparked outrage across Iraq and renewed calls for stronger protection for vulnerable groups. Police said two boys, aged 10 and 11, had confessed to the crime and were being held in a detention centre.

Enas Jabbar, a women's rights activist and member of the Iraqi Women's Network, said violent acts had become more frequent and more severe in recent years. “The cycle of violence today is scary,” Ms Jabbar said. She added that increasingly organised and cruel crimes were being enabled by impunity, weak accountability and a lack of transparency in the justice system.

“Violence, once largely characterised by individual behaviours such as domestic abuse confined within families, has now evolved into an organised, habitual phenomenon inflicting damage on broader societal layers, including women, children and adolescents,” she said.

Federal Iraq lacks a dedicated domestic violence law, although the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region has had legislation criminalising domestic violence since 2011.

Amendments to family legislation, including the updated Jaafari Personal Status Code passed by parliament in 2025, have drawn criticism from rights groups, which argue they weaken protections related to marriage, divorce, child custody and guardianship. The code allows a husband to divorce a wife without her consent and transfers responsibility for children to the father after they turn seven.

'Dangerous increase'

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said in a report that 36,289 domestic violence cases were registered in 2025. The figure represents cases officially reported to authorities and does not capture unreported incidents, according to the IOHR.

Husband-against-wife cases accounted for the largest single category, with more than 19,000 registered incidents. The number of registered cases involving fathers and mothers abusing their children was 1,841.

The figure is more than double the 14,000 cases recorded in 2024, according to figures attributed to Iraq's Interior Ministry by the IOHR.

“This increase – exceeding 150 per cent in just one year – provides a dangerous indicator regarding the aggravation of domestic violence,” said the report.

Quote The real concern lies with the silent victims who have no choice but silence, as reporting may mean homelessness or social rejection Shams Al Lajmawi ,

Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights

Shams Al Lajmawi, assistant head of the IOHR, said in a statement that “every number in this statistic hides a painful human story; a woman fearing to return home, a child living in a state of constant fear, or an elderly person feeling they have lost safety within their family.”

“The real concern lies with the silent victims who have no choice but silence, as reporting may mean homelessness or social rejection,” she said.

The National reached out to Mr Al Zaidi's government for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Campaigners also highlight penal code provisions that they say allow perpetrators of sexual violence to evade accountability, contributing to a culture of impunity that disproportionately affects women and girls. Amnesty International said this month that draft domestic violence legislation, introduced more than a decade ago, remained stalled in parliament, leaving survivors with limited protection.

Another case that drew nationwide attention was the killing of a 15-year-old girl by her male relatives, reportedly after she refused to enter a second forced marriage.

Forced marriage and 'honour' killings

Kawthar Bashar Al Husayjawi was reportedly shot 10 times and killed after fleeing her family home before her scheduled wedding to her cousin. Her killing in May this year sparked outrage and renewed warnings about child marriage and so-called “honour” killings.

Nay's case has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of children in Iraq, where child protection experts say violence often remains hidden and underreported.

“This tragic incident underscores the importance of strengthening the protection of every girl and boy in Iraq against all forms of violence,” Laetitia Bazzi, deputy representative of Unicef in Iraq, told The National. “Preventing violence against children requires co-ordinated efforts across families, communities, schools and government institutions.”

Ms Bazzi called for greater investment in prevention programmes, stronger legal frameworks, public awareness campaigns and youth development initiatives.

Unicef says Iraq lacks recent nationwide data on violence against children. However, a 2018 survey found that more than eight in 10 children between the ages of one and 14 had been subjected to violent discipline, including physical punishment or psychological aggression in the home. Children aged three to four faced some of the highest levels of exposure.

“In Iraq, girls and boys continue to face multiple forms of abuse, violence and neglect in all settings,” Ms Bazzi said. “This violence is often invisible and too often children do not access the support they need.”

Activists argue that legal shortcomings continue to leave women and children vulnerable to abuse. Sohaila Assam, a women's rights activist, said Iraq does not have a federal domestic violence law and has no specific legislation criminalising spousal rape and abuse.

Provisions in Iraq's penal code allow perpetrators of rape or sexual assault to avoid prosecution or receive reduced sentences if they marry their victim, while other provisions grant husbands the right to discipline their wives and children, Ms Assam said. “Many women are reluctant to report abuse because they fear the consequences.”

She said the legislation passed by parliament in 2025 could contribute to a regression in women's rights and an increase in underage marriage in Iraq's patriarchal society.

Unicef says it is working with Iraqi authorities and partners to strengthen child protection mechanisms and expand support services. But activists say that without meaningful legal reforms and stronger accountability, cases such as Nay's death will continue to highlight the fragility of protections available to women and children across Iraq.

“Addressing those challenges requires comprehensive legal reforms, improved accountability and increased transparency to restore public trust,” Ms Jabbar said.

Sara Allawi, a member of parliament, told The National that advancing women’s rights is not only a gender issue but a matter of economic, social and national development.

“Greater participation of women in education, employment and political decision-making contributes directly to a country’s stability and prosperity,” she said.

Ms Allawi called for stronger legal protections and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard women’s rights, warning that efforts to lower the legal age of marriage reflected a “regression”.

Parliament should strengthen legislation protecting women, while the government should improve implementation and enforcement. Penalties for violence and abuse should be tougher, she said.

“More fundamentally, there needs to be a cultural change,” she said, calling for campaigns to raise awareness about the economic and social benefits of women’s full participation in society.