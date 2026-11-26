An Iraqi court on Thursday sentenced 11 people to 15 years each in prison for smuggling oil to “neighbouring countries”, the state news agency reported.

The Central Criminal Court issued a unanimous ruling under anti-terrorism law. The ruling did not say whether those convicted had acted individually or as a group, and did not name the destination countries.

The verdict is the latest in a nationwide campaign ordered by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi against corruption and oil smuggling, which has expanded almost daily since mid-November from central Iraq to the south and north.

The campaign began in Jurf Al Sakhar, also known as Jurf Al Nasr, about 60km south of Baghdad, where investigators said they had found evidence that smugglers had punctured an oil pipeline, hidden pumping equipment inside hangars to avoid aerial surveillance, and built a small refinery.

The government blamed the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah faction, which controls the closed area, and sent in troops. It also dismissed nine senior security and oil officials in Babil province, including the police chief and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company. Kataib Hezbollah has denied the allegations.

The crackdown then widened to Najaf, where security forces found pipes running from a major pipeline to private farms. The Supreme Judicial Council said a judge had inspected an encroachment on land belonging to a Najaf Provincial Council member who heads its Energy Committee and his brother, a member of parliament.

It ordered the detention of five officers and three personnel from the Energy Police and issued arrest warrants for the two brothers.

In Dhi Qar, the National Security Service said it had seized three hoses connected to valves fixed to an oil pipeline to siphon oil and load it into tankers. In Kirkuk, it seized a vehicle modified for smuggling oil derivatives.

Protesters light flares in Erbil to protest against moves to put Kurdistan's border crossings and several oil fields under federal control. AFP Show caption: Protesters light flares in Erbil to protest against moves to…

On Wednesday, the Nineveh Criminal Court sentenced two members of the Energy Police, a colonel and a non-commissioned officer, to seven years each in prison for involvement in oil smuggling. They are part of a network of 16 suspects in custody, with the others yet to stand trial.

In the north, the campaign has taken on a constitutional dimension. After an investigation into alleged smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, Mr Al Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan Region and the Oil Ministry to manage oilfields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salaheddin provinces.

On Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that Baghdad could deploy federal troops to secure Iraq's international borders, including those in the Kurdistan Region, and that federal authorities could oversee agencies at all border crossings.

A national dialogue conference will be held in Baghdad on December 1, hosted by Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, to seek a constitutional solution to the crisis with the Kurdistan Regional Government.