An Iraqi court sentenced 10 French citizens on Thursday – eight to life imprisonment and two to 15 years – for membership of ISIS.

They are part of a group of 47 Frenchmen transferred to Iraq from north-eastern Syria in July last year.

The group has been on trial at the Karkh Criminal Court under Iraq's antiterrorism Law since September. Most of those already convicted have received life sentences, which in Iraq carry a 20-year prison term and are automatically reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.

After Thursday's verdicts, 26 of the 47 French citizens have been convicted since the trials began in late September. Presiding judge Mohammed Salman told those on trial that membership of ISIS was punishable by death, but that the court had decided to commute their sentences and give them a chance to reform.

The most prominent, Adrien Guihal, was due to be sentenced on Wednesday but the judge postponed the verdict without giving a reason.

Guihal, 41, known within ISIS as Abu Osama Al Faransi, is the voice heard in the group's broadcast claiming responsibility for a lorry attack in nice in the South of France, which killed 86 people.

He pleaded guilty at his hearing last week. He told the court he had converted to Islam in 2002, entered Syria in 2015 and worked in an ISIS media office. He insisted he was not a leader, only a translator.

“I was translating news,” he said, claiming he attempted to flee ISIS twice in 2017 but was caught and jailed. “I am 100 per cent guilty but not of spreading terror. I regret and disown ISIS and I want to return to France. I plead guilty and hope from the bottom of my heart to return to my country,” he told Judge Salman, after repeatedly clashing with the judge and mocking the prosecution's statement.

The case is part of a wider effort to prosecute foreign fighters held after the collapse of the so-called ISIS caliphate, which controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2017.

Separately, the trials of 5,704 ISIS members transferred from Syria earlier this year got under way in Iraq last week. Proceedings opened with six Syrians accused of joining the group and fighting both the former Assad regime and Kurdish forces.