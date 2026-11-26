On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ordered moving army units towards the Kurdistan region of Iraq, to assert federal control over its border crossings as well as oilfields under Kurdish security control in the disputed provinces. Mr Al Zaidi’s order, given ostensibly as part of his government’s anti-oil smuggling campaign, was met with unprecedented Kurdish unity as residents of the semi-autonomous region condemned what they saw as Baghdad’s attempt to undermine the constitutional order that has been the foundation of post-2003 Iraq.

For Iraqi Kurds, these developments have a greater bearing than in the past, particularly in the absence of US and coalition forces in Erbil, having completed their withdrawal in September. There are those who worry that they could pave the way towards Shiite majoritarian authoritarianism and perhaps even civil war, with ramifications for Iraq’s partners in the Gulf and in Washington.

Baghdad no doubt has a duty to investigate oil theft, and Mr Al Zaidi has taken action against Iran-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah’s alleged smuggling activities. But he should be cautious not to draw a moral equivalence between Kurdistan’s oil trade and the recent alleged theft and smuggling in Jurf Al Sakhar by some militia groups.

Quote Baghdad has a duty to investigate oil theft, and Mr Al Zaidi has taken action against Iran-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah’s alleged smuggling activities

While one government report has alleged smuggling of crude oil from Kirkuk to Iran, fighting corruption does not give Baghdad the mandate to override a regional self-government.

Iraq’s 2005 Constitution recognises Kurdistan as a federal region, and protects regional legislative, executive and judicial powers outside Baghdad’s exclusive remit. At the same time, it grants the federal government authority over national security and customs policy while mandating co-operation on customs administration and oil management. This balance has served as a protection against renewed central autocracy, rooted in Kurdish fears of repeated instances of repression and violent campaigns against them under Saddam Hussein.

The danger, in the eyes of many, lies in the increasing overlap between political office and armed power. The Co-ordination Framework, a dominant parliamentary alliance that backed Mr Al Zaidi for office in May, includes parties linked to Iran-aligned factions within the Popular Mobilisation Forces. But it’s important to note that the PMF is not a uniform organisation, and Iraq’s Shiite citizens have diverse political loyalties. What we are seeing on the ground is a manifestation of the governing coalition trying to turn parliamentary dominance into lasting institutional control. For most Kurds, this must be resisted at all levels – national, regional and international – to ensure that Baghdad will not become a source of regional instability again.

This overreach comes at a time when federal courts have already chipped away at Erbil’s authority. In 2022, the federal Supreme Court ruled that the Kurdistan Oil and Gas Law, which gives the regional government authority to regulate, contract and market the oil and gas operations within the region, is unconstitutional. Last year, the same court ordered Erbil to transfer revenues to the federal treasury.

Ongoing disputes over budget transfers have strained salaries and public services. The courts present their rulings as constitutional enforcement, but their cumulative effect has been to strengthen Baghdad’s control over the Kurdistan region.

Using military coercion in addition to judicial and fiscal pressure would make the existing imbalance irreversible. It has already shown that a monopoly based on sectarian identity does not require abolishing elections – it can emerge when competing institutions retain their titles but lose their powers. Kurdistan’s leadership is imperfect, and often divided, but that does not diminish the importance of preserving strongest regional counterweight to the centre.

Baghdad’s latest action does appear to have helped bridge Kurdish divisions, for now. Both the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan jointly condemned the unilateral measures. President Nechirvan Barzani rejected military threats, while PUK leader Bafel Talabani reaffirmed his party’s defence of Kurdish constitutional rights. Their common stand might amount to a step towards healing intra-Kurdish rifts, placing shared rights ahead of party rivalry on this issue.

For Gulf states, this crisis could pose a practical security concern. Years of relative stability in Kurdistan allowed Erbil to attract foreign capital and build an energy infrastructure that is now exposed to regular attacks. In August, the UAE’s Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum started deliveries of gas from Khor Mor to a federal Iraqi power plant, demonstrating how Kurdish development can benefit the whole country.

A violent confrontation would place those assets, electricity supplies and future investment at risk. Additionally, an armed conflict would harm the trust needed for trade and transport links connecting Iraq to its Arab neighbours. The Gulf states’ efforts to develop economic relations are dependent on contracts and institutions surviving political disputes.

Remnants of ISIS remain active in Kurdistan’s disputed territories, where a confrontation will divide federal forces and the Peshmerga away from their shared mission of defeating extremists. Lessened co-ordination will provide extremists with space to rebuild, and provide armed factions with the opportunity to entrench themselves along routes linking Iran to northern and western Iraq. For its regional partners, this could lead to an increase in proxy influence and instability near their northern approaches.

Protesters wave Kurdish flags outside the citadel of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on Thursday. AFP Show caption: Protesters wave Kurdish flags outside the citadel of Erbil, …

Quote Remnants of ISIS remain active in Kurdistan’s disputed territories, where a confrontation will divide federal forces and the Peshmerga away from their shared mission of defeating extremists

Washington, too, has direct interests. The Peshmerga’s partnership with US forces contributed significantly to the defeat of ISIS a decade ago, and Erbil has hosted a critical base for American operations. If Washington treats military pressure on its Kurdish allies as an internal matter following its recent withdrawal, other regional actors will judge American commitments by that silence. Washington should demonstrate, through continued diplomatic support and security assistance, that a partnership survives the departure of troops.

Erbil also remains a significant domestic obstacle to militia-controlled power. Greater Kurdish unity strengthens that role, giving more weight to the region in preventing militias supported by Tehran from having freedom across strategic routes and institutions. A stronger central government, then, would be a misleading measure of Iraqi sovereignty.

The economic stakes reinforce the security case. American energy companies operate in Kurdistan, while the US Department of Treasury has sanctioned networks accused of passing Iranian oil off as Iraqi crude. Military coercion will deter legitimate investors and leave more business to opaque intermediaries. Tackling illicit trade requires verifiable exports and credible institutions throughout Iraq; concentrating control in Baghdad offers no guarantee regarding either.

Washington can sustain training, intelligence links and political influence through the new bilateral defence relationship. That framework will lose much of its value if the Iraqi forces receiving American support can use it to coerce another longstanding partner. It is incumbent on the US Congress to make that standard explicit in terms of assistance, and require reporting on the conduct of units supported by Washington.

The US and its fellow Arab partners could also make deeper diplomatic engagement, new financing and security support conditional on respect for constitutional federalism. Baghdad and Erbil should commit publicly to resolving fiscal, territorial and resource disputes without military coercion. Any security operation directed against smuggling activities should include a clearly defined legal mandate, joint regulatory mechanisms and protections precluding unilateral changes in command and control.

The right path forward is passing the long-standing federal oil and gas law to set revenue-sharing rules that could also ensure a level of transparency for oil production and exports, and provide predictable transfers that protect public salaries. If prevention of smuggling is the real goal, a joint federal-regional mechanism, supported by outside technical expertise, could investigate alleged smuggling and settle implementation disputes.

Mr Al Zaidi can strengthen the state by making its institutions worthy of trust, but he won’t achieve this by attacking Kurdistan. Iraq will not attain sovereignty by replacing one form of centralised coercion with another.