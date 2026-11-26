Iraq's central government moved to calm fears of a confrontation with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region on Thursday, denying reports that army units were advancing north.

Authorities said an agreement had been reached in a meeting at Baghdad Palace on Wednesday to hold a national dialogue aimed at addressing the escalating constitutional tension between the central government and Erbil.

The meeting included President Nizar Amidi, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Hebat Al Halbousi, and head of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan.

Government spokesman Haider Al Aboudi rejected reports suggesting federal troops were being sent to the region.

"Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has emphasised the need to protect the people of Kurdistan, not threaten them," he told state-run Al Iraqiya television.

"There is no movement of army units towards the Kurdistan region."

The assurances came after Mr Al Zaidi ordered federal authorities on Tuesday to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan Regional Government. He also demanded authority over oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces.

Mr Al Aboudi said the Prime Minister was committed to protecting the rights of Iraqi Kurdish citizens while pursuing a campaign against oil smuggling.

But tension was rising between Baghdad and Erbil, with demonstrations planned across the Kurdistan region over Mr Al Zaidi's orders as well as a decision by the federal government to assume control of disputed areas in the north.

The Kurdistan government rejected Baghdad's directives as unconstitutional, but said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption, while calling for an end to oil smuggling across Iraq.

Mr Al Aboudi said the Prime Minister had instructed state institutions to protect Iraq's natural resources and prevent public wealth from being diverted through illicit networks.

"The Prime Minister's directives are clear on the need to protect the country's oil wealth, prevent any tampering with it and ensure that it does not end up in the pockets of those seeking personal gain," he said.

Protest gatherings

Rallies were set to take place on Thursday in Erbil and other cities across the Kurdistan region.

The main demonstration was expected to be held in Erbil's City Park near the historic citadel, where authorities were expecting thousands of participants, including students, civil servants, workers and activists.

Similar gatherings were planned elsewhere in the region, as well as in Kurdish-majority areas of neighbouring Iran and Syria.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw called on all members of the community to take part in what he described as a peaceful and unified display of support for Iraqi Kurdistan.

"We want to send the world a clear, peaceful and united message," he said.

The country's top four institutional offices, the President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, and Supreme Judicial Council chief, are known as Iraq's "four presidencies".

They discussed developments, and Mr Zaidan stressed the importance of “respecting the constitution”, the Supreme Judicial Council said.

In case of disagreement over the interpretation of constitutional provisions, he said, the matter should be referred to the Federal Supreme Court, which the constitution tasks with interpreting its text.

The meeting approved Mr Zaidan's proposal and initiative to hold a national dialogue under his sponsorship on December 1, it added.

The conference would bring together concerned parties to resolve the crisis between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government and find solutions in accordance with the constitution, it added.

The moves came a day after the Federal Supreme Court issued a sweeping ruling affirming federal authority over border security, border crossings, customs, fiscal policy and oversight of oil and gas operations across Iraq, including in territory administered by the Kurdistan region.

The court said Baghdad could deploy federal troops to secure Iraq's international borders, including those in the Kurdistan region, and that the central government could oversee agencies operating at all border crossings.

It also said the federal Oil Ministry had the authority to oversee and audit oilfields and gasfields, while Baghdad would share responsibility for managing production with regional governments and producing provinces.