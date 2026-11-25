Iraq's domestic intelligence agency says it has uncovered more syndicates diverting the country's oil and crude derivatives amid a wider government campaign against theft and smuggling.

The National Security Service on Wednesday said it discovered a tapped oil pipeline in Al Luhais, south of Baghdad, with three hoses connected to it by valves.

“The hoses were being used to siphon oil and load it into tankers for smuggling, and they were shut down in co-ordination with technical authorities,” the service said.

In the northern city of Kirkuk, officers seized a vehicle prepared for smuggling oil derivatives, the agency said.

The vehicle was modified with openings on its sides to unload the product and "white oil" was found in its tank. The suspect was arrested.

The service did not say when the operations were carried out, but its announcement comes after Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi launched a crackdown on oil theft and smuggling last week.

The campaign began in Jurf Al Sakhar, about 60km south of Baghdad. An intelligence agency report documented oil theft there between 2021 and 2026, with sites suspected of storing oil hidden underground and under steel structures.

Investigators later said they found evidence that smugglers had punctured a pipeline passing through the area, hidden pumping equipment inside hangars to avoid aerial surveillance and built a small concealed refinery.

The area has long been closed to federal institutions and residents, after the influential Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia took control in 2014 following the fight against ISIS.

The government ordered federal troops into the area, and dismissed nine senior security and oil officials, including the police chief and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company. Kataib Hezbollah has denied the allegations.

Iraqi security forces head to Jurf Al Sakhar in Babil province on November 20, 2026, as part of a government clampdown on suspected oil smuggling. Reuters Show caption: Iraqi security forces head to Jurf Al Sakhar in Babil provin…

The crackdown then widened to Najaf, where investigators discovered a similar pattern: a tap on a strategic pipeline, hidden pipes running to private land, and alleged collusion by those meant to guard the network.

The Supreme Judicial Council said an investigative judge had inspected an encroachment on land belonging to a Najaf Provincial Council member who heads its Energy Committee and his brother, a member of parliament, and that initial findings indicated oil had been illegally diverted.

The court ordered the detention of five officers and three Energy Police personnel pending investigation.

It issued arrest warrants for the two brothers, one of whom later surrendered while the other was reported to have left for Iran.

In the north, the campaign has taken on a constitutional dimension after Mr Al Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region and directed the Oil Ministry to manage oilfields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.

The move followed an investigation into alleged smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.

The Kurdistan Regional Government rejected Baghdad's orders as unconstitutional and said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption. It called for an end to oil smuggling across Iraq.