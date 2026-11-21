The Iraqi government’s control of a strategic area in the south marks a rare success in curbing the influence of armed groups without provoking violence, but experts say that key questions remain unresolved.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi this week ordered security forces to move against the heavily armed Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network that siphoned state-owned oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Jurf Al Sakhar.

Tanks and armoured vehicles rolled into Jurf Al Sakhar as government forces began taking up positions under a security agreement with Kataib Hezbollah, marking Baghdad's most significant move in years to reassert authority over the area.

The deal provides for legal action against people involved in oil smuggling, the withdrawal of the militia from the area and the handover of the subdistrict to the Iraqi army, federal police, Counter-Terrorism Service and the Popular Mobilisation Forces' (PMF) 72 and 79 brigades, each tasked with securing a separate area. Energy police have also been sent to protect oil pipelines.

Mr Al Zaidi's government has faced mounting US pressure to curb Iran's influence and contain Tehran-backed armed groups – a difficult task in a country long caught between its two allies.

What happens next?

There are many questions that remain unanswered, such as the extent of Kataib Hezbollah's withdrawal, said Lahib Hagel, Iraq expert and deputy programme director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"It is unclear whether Kataib Hezbollah will leave the central area where the 72nd and 79th Hashed brigades have been deployed, or remain there under Hashed cover," the analyst said, referring to the PMF by their Arabic name.

Ms Hagel questioned whether replacing Kataib Hezbollah with other PMF units would address the deeper governance issues in the area. "The key issue is whether the government sees this as a genuine restoration of state authority or simply a redistribution of influence among armed actors," the analyst said.

While describing the outcome so far as a positive development for Baghdad, Ms Hagel said a lasting solution would require "a clear chain of command, full government control of the subdistrict and the return of displaced residents".

"Without effective government oversight and a pathway for residents to return, the underlying problem remains unresolved," she added.

Brig Gen Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to help defuse tension with Kataib Hezbollah after Mr Al Zaidi said the army would enter into the area by force.

Brig Gen Qaani met Badr Organisation leader Hadi Al Amiri and Falih Al Fayadh, chairman of the PMF, in a bid to prevent any escalation.

After the talks, Kataib Hezbollah said “the existing disagreements with the head of the authority will be addressed through private channels, denying our real enemies the opportunity to exploit them”, in a statement read out by a spokesman for the group.

Any direct confrontation with Iran's militia allies in Iraq could be risky. After one of Mr Al Zaidi's predecessors ordered a similar crackdown on those armed groups five years ago, his Baghdad home was hit in a drone strike that authorities described at the time as an assassination attempt.

Michael Knights, head of research at Horizon Engage and adjunct fellow at The Washington Institute, told The National that the move looks like more of a "cover-up" than a breakthrough.

"The central area will still be under PMF control, and this is the area in which most of the sensitive Kataib Hezbollah command locations and prisons were located," Mr Knights said. That step is "better than nothing and is a partial humiliation for the Kataib", he added.

Return of displaced civilians

Jurf Al Sakhar, about 60km south-west of Baghdad, has remained largely closed to civilians and the government for more than a decade.

Government spokesman Sabah Al Numan said on Saturday that the road linking the Fadhiliya area to Karbala would be open to civilian vehicles, but not to lorries, to make it easier for people to reach the city.

There are about 100,000 displaced Iraqis that left the area 12 years ago and have not yet been able to return.

The predominantly Sunni area was recaptured from ISIS in 2014 by the Kataib Hezbollah fighters alongside the Iraqi army, but most former residents have been barred from returning.

Iraqi officials have increasingly linked the restoration of state authority in the district to plans for reopening the area and addressing the long-standing displacement issues.