Iraq has resumed pumping crude oil for export through Turkey in a move expected to boost the economy and revitalise an industry paralysed by the war in Iran.

Crude will be pumped through the 960km Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline at an initial rate of 120,000 barrels per day, Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Khudair said, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday.

That will be gradually increased to hit a capacity of 500,000 bpd, after the “successful completion of maintenance, rehabilitation, technical and operational tests”, he added.

“This achievement represents an important strategic step in enhancing Iraq's export capacity and diversifying crude oil export outlets.”

It will also help in “generating additional financial revenues for the national economy, especially since exporting through the northern outlet allows for the marketing of crude oil without price discounts”, he added.

Since the Iran war broke out in February, Iraq has been facing one of its most serious economic and security situations. More than 90 per cent of Iraq's budget is funded in dollars from oil exports, almost all of which must pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The regional conflict has led to a sharp supply collapse for Iraq. Exports fell from 3.36 million bpd in February to 131,000 bpd in April. The result was a drop in monthly oil revenue that previously hovered around $7 billion.

Baghdad has also announced the start of work on a new pipeline linking Basra to Haditha with a capacity of 2.5 million bpd, as it seeks new routes to export crude.

But the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline remains crucial. In August, Iraq and Turkey signed a ​one-year agreement ⁠to continue crude oil ⁠flows at an export capacity of 750,000 bpd.

Iraq is also driving efforts to boost its standing. At September's UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi appealed to the world to invest in Iraq as he pitched his economic and anti-corruption plans.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said it was advancing discussions with Iraq, as well as Lebanon, as part of broader efforts to support vulnerable countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Iraq is also debating a draft federal budget for 2027 that would be the biggest in its history but the plan is also the most detached from the country's financial reality.