Iraq to sign extension of pipeline deal with Turkey

Iraq plans to sign ​a ​one-year agreement ⁠to continue crude oil ⁠flows through ​a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The Opec nation is actively looking for alternative routes to export Iraqi crude as the Strait of Hormuz remains virtually closed due to the US-Iran war.

Iraq’s oil minister, Bassem Mohammed Khudair, is heading to Turkey on Saturday to sign the agreement, which provides an export capacity of 750,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said, citing a statement from the oil ministry.

The development comes after a decades-long bilateral arrangement allowing the operation of Baghdad's only functioning export pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan expired on Monday.

“It is a tripartite agreement that includes, on the Iraqi side, the State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) and the North Oil Company, and on the Turkish side, the company (BOTAS),” the Ministry of Oil spokesperson Salim Al Rikabi told the INA.

He explained that the agreement represents a prelude to a comprehensive agreement aimed at raising export capacity to more than one million barrels per day after the completion of the Basra–Haditha–Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline.

The regional conflict amid the US-Iran war has led to a sharp supply collapse for Iraq.

Iraq's output fell 66 per cent, the steepest drop among Opec+ members. Production fell from 4.3 million bpd to 1.4 million bpd in May, and flows through the Ceyhan pipeline dropped from 3.5 million bpd before the war to about 200,000 bpd.

Plans for new routes

In May, Iraq announced the start of work on a new pipeline linking Basra to Haditha with a capacity of 2.5 million bpd, as it seeks new routes to export crude.

About $1.5 billion has been allocated for the project, and the date of completion depends on the availability of further budget allocations, the INA reported in May.

The 700 kilometre pipeline will transport crude for export through routes such as Baniyas in Syria, Ceyhan in Turkey and Aqaba in Jordan, while also supplying refineries across southern, central and northern provinces of Iraq.

Last month, Iraq’s cabinet also approved a series of measures, including reviving plans to build a new pipeline through Syria to the Mediterranean Sea, aimed at diversifying Iraq’s crude export routes and boosting production.