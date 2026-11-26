Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has hosted Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu for talks on preparations to start construction on the Development Road project early next year.

The meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday also covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen joint co-operation in transport, trade and investment, a statement said.

The Development Road, often called Iraq's “dry canal”, is a $17 billion to $20 billion megaproject designed to turn Iraq into a land bridge between the Gulf and Europe, and to reduce the country's almost total dependence on oil revenue.

Mr Al Zaidi “stressed the importance of the Development Road for Iraq and Turkey, particularly its railway track, and directed that work begin on the old route, which is expected to be completed in less than a year, in parallel with work on building the new route, to accelerate implementation and achieve the project's goals,” the statement added.

He said the government is working to increase the number and capacity of maritime berths at the Grand Faw Port, in parallel with implementation of the Development Road, to “ensure the port is ready and able to absorb the volume of commercial traffic expected through the strategic corridor”.

For his part, Mr Uraloglu conveyed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Mr Al Zaidi, and expressed his country's “desire to proceed with implementing the Development Road, given its economic and developmental importance for both countries, as well as its role in enhancing international transport and trade movement and linking trade exchange routes between East and West”, the statement said.

The Development Road corridor runs about 1,200km through Iraq, from the Grand Faw Port in Basra on the Gulf, north to Fish Khabur-Ovakoy on the Turkish border. From there it connects to Turkey’s rail and road networks, reaching the Mediterranean port of Mersin and providing onward links to Europe.

Cutting transit times to Europe

The plan includes a dual-track railway and a multi-lane motorway, plus industrial and logistics centres, dry ports, telecoms cables and new cities along the route. Under current technical plans, passenger trains would run at up to 300kph and freight trains at up to 140kph, with 15 passenger stations, 12 freight stations and six multimodal centres.

Iraqi officials say cargo using the corridor would take about 25 days to reach Europe, compared with 36 days through the Suez Canal and 46 days through the Cape of Good Hope. The project is expected to generate about $4 billion a year and create at least 100,000 jobs.

The project was unveiled in May 2023, and in April 2024 Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE signed an agreement to co-operate on it.

Design work is now nearing completion, with the railway route more than 95 per cent designed and the motorway more than 92 per cent, according to the Iraqi Transport Ministry. The first phase is scheduled for completion for 2028, with later phases in 2033 and 2050.

The Grand Faw Port is the linchpin of the scheme. South Korea's Daewoo is building its first phase, which is intended to help make it one of the largest ports in the Middle East. The port is ultimately planned to have up to 90 berths.

Financing remains the central question. Turkey has proposed a new mechanism under which railway construction would be carried out in exchange for Iraqi oil, an arrangement Ankara wants to use as a template for agreements with other countries.