Arab states consider revival of plan to create Nato-style military force

Arab nations are considering an Egyptian proposal to establish a joint military force comprising troops and arms contributed by members of the Arab League, sources have told The National.

The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha which targeted senior Hamas leaders.

The attack sparked strong condemnation from Arab nations as well as Western powers.

The proposal to create a united Nato-style military force was first presented by Egypt at a 2015 Arab summit held in Sharm El Sheikh. It was adopted in principle, but progress was not made in follow-up meetings, reportedly because of differences over a command structure and headquarters for the force.

At the time, the Egyptian proposal was drafted in response to the takeover of large areas of Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition was established instead to fight on the side of Yemen's internationally-recognised government.

Egypt is now understood to be pushing for Cairo to be the force's headquarters. Egypt, which boasts the Middle East's largest army, also wants the commander's position to rotate among the 22 members of the Arab League, with an Egyptian serving the first term. A civilian would serve as secretary-general.

The force would be made up of naval, air and ground units and boast an unspecified number of elite troops trained as commandos and in counterterrorism tactics, sources said. The force would also take up peacekeeping missions in Arab countries.

Egyptian soldiers during a 2024 graduation ceremony at the military academy in Cairo. Photo: The Egyptian armed forces

Besides the overall commander, the force would have a chief of staff selected from one of the participating nations. There would also be a planning council that takes care of training, logistics and the harmonising of weapon systems.

The size of contributions towards the force would vary from one country to another depending on the size of its military and its capabilities.

The use of force in combat or peacekeeping missions would require a formal request by the concerned nation and would require the approval of the commander and chief of staff after consultations with all participating nations.

The Arab League, founded in 1945 and headquartered in Cairo, has for decades had a joint defence agreement binding its members. Forces drawn from the Egyptian and other Arab militaries have frequently held joint war games over the past decade. Combat units from several Arab nations fought alongside Jordanian, Syrian and Egyptian troops in wars against Israel.

Previous attempts to create a permanent, Nato-style Arab force have come to nothing due to considerations over sovereignty, conflicting interests and command structure.

The joint Arab force proposal is understood to have been discussed over recent days between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and several Arab leaders.

The talks come ahead the two-day Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Sunday and Monday to formulate a unified response to Israel's attack on Qatar. The joint Arab force idea, sources said, will probably be discussed on the summit's sidelines.

The force would “deal with security threats and terrorism or anyone who poses a threat to the Arab world's safety and stability,” a source said.

Egyptian and US warships during war games in 2022. photo / US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet

The resurrection of the proposal now takes on added significance given the turmoil roiling the Middle East.

The war in Gaza will enter its third year next month, with Israel responding to a deadly Hamas-led attack in October 2023 with a devastating military campaign that has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and laid to waste most of the coastal enclave.

The war has also led to Israel fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and a 12-day with sworn enemy Iran. Israeli strikes and incursions have also continued in Syria, despite the fall of the Assad regime late last year.

With Israel enjoying ironclad support from the US under President Donald Trump, many in the Arab world now believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stop at nothing in the battle against perceived enemies across the region and that the Arabs need to close ranks more than ever before.

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France