The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha. AFP
The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha. AFP
The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha. AFP
The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha. AFP

News

MENA

Arab states consider revival of plan to create Nato-style military force

Proposal being discussed on sidelines of Doha summit come in response to Israel's strike on Qatar

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

September 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Arab nations are considering an Egyptian proposal to establish a joint military force comprising troops and arms contributed by members of the Arab League, sources have told The National.

The proposal, first mooted in 2015, is being resurrected in response to Israel's strike on the Qatari capital of Doha which targeted senior Hamas leaders.

The attack sparked strong condemnation from Arab nations as well as Western powers.

The proposal to create a united Nato-style military force was first presented by Egypt at a 2015 Arab summit held in Sharm El Sheikh. It was adopted in principle, but progress was not made in follow-up meetings, reportedly because of differences over a command structure and headquarters for the force.

At the time, the Egyptian proposal was drafted in response to the takeover of large areas of Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition was established instead to fight on the side of Yemen's internationally-recognised government.

Egypt is now understood to be pushing for Cairo to be the force's headquarters. Egypt, which boasts the Middle East's largest army, also wants the commander's position to rotate among the 22 members of the Arab League, with an Egyptian serving the first term. A civilian would serve as secretary-general.

The force would be made up of naval, air and ground units and boast an unspecified number of elite troops trained as commandos and in counterterrorism tactics, sources said. The force would also take up peacekeeping missions in Arab countries.

Egyptian soldiers during a 2024 graduation ceremony at the military academy in Cairo. Photo: The Egyptian armed forces
Egyptian soldiers during a 2024 graduation ceremony at the military academy in Cairo. Photo: The Egyptian armed forces

Besides the overall commander, the force would have a chief of staff selected from one of the participating nations. There would also be a planning council that takes care of training, logistics and the harmonising of weapon systems.

The size of contributions towards the force would vary from one country to another depending on the size of its military and its capabilities.

The use of force in combat or peacekeeping missions would require a formal request by the concerned nation and would require the approval of the commander and chief of staff after consultations with all participating nations.

The Arab League, founded in 1945 and headquartered in Cairo, has for decades had a joint defence agreement binding its members. Forces drawn from the Egyptian and other Arab militaries have frequently held joint war games over the past decade. Combat units from several Arab nations fought alongside Jordanian, Syrian and Egyptian troops in wars against Israel.

Previous attempts to create a permanent, Nato-style Arab force have come to nothing due to considerations over sovereignty, conflicting interests and command structure.

The joint Arab force proposal is understood to have been discussed over recent days between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and several Arab leaders.

The talks come ahead the two-day Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Sunday and Monday to formulate a unified response to Israel's attack on Qatar. The joint Arab force idea, sources said, will probably be discussed on the summit's sidelines.

The force would “deal with security threats and terrorism or anyone who poses a threat to the Arab world's safety and stability,” a source said.

Egyptian and US warships during war games in 2022. photo / US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet
Egyptian and US warships during war games in 2022. photo / US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet

The resurrection of the proposal now takes on added significance given the turmoil roiling the Middle East.

The war in Gaza will enter its third year next month, with Israel responding to a deadly Hamas-led attack in October 2023 with a devastating military campaign that has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and laid to waste most of the coastal enclave.

The war has also led to Israel fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and a 12-day with sworn enemy Iran. Israeli strikes and incursions have also continued in Syria, despite the fall of the Assad regime late last year.

With Israel enjoying ironclad support from the US under President Donald Trump, many in the Arab world now believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stop at nothing in the battle against perceived enemies across the region and that the Arabs need to close ranks more than ever before.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Plastic tipping point
You might also like
More on animal trafficking
The lowdown

Badla

Rating: 2.5/5

Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment 

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

While you're here
THE BIO

Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old

Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai

Favourite Book: The Alchemist

Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail

Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna

Favourite cuisine: Italian food

Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

 

 

Zayed Sustainability Prize
While you're here
While you're here
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Towering concerns
World Mental Health Day
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
Company info

Company name: Entrupy 

Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist

Based: New York, New York

Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods.  

Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. 

Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place. 

MATCH INFO

Quarter-finals

Saturday (all times UAE)

England v Australia, 11.15am 
New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm

Sunday

Wales v France, 11.15am
Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Kill%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
War on waste
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
More from this story
Saudi National Day
Transgender report
The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

More from Firas Maksad
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
  • Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
  • Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
  • The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
  • Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
  • It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
  • Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
  • Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
While you're here
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

School uniforms report
Updated: September 14, 2025, 7:32 AM`
EgyptArab LeagueIsraelQatar

Most popular today

1

Inside UAE’s most expensive school, from Dh200,000 fees to esports classrooms

2

UAE Property: 'Can I use my rental villa as a temporary office?'

3

Dubai issues safety advice for India v Pakistan cricket showdown

4

Arab and Islamic summit in Doha to highlight seriousness of Israel's attack on Qatar

5

World Cup qualifying: Stitched-up Haaland scores five in Norway rout as Ronaldo, Mbappe and Kane all shine

6

Microdosing Mounjaro and Ozempic could give millions access to costly weight loss drugs

7

UAE leaders pay tribute after death of pioneering businessman Hussain Khansaheb

8

Abu Dhabi scientists develop 'Ozempic-buster' weight-loss device

9

Will Revolut’s UAE launch mean cheaper remittances and faster money transfers?

10

As the UAE's population exceeds 11 million, here's where it all began