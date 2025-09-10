'It's out of nowhere': Doha residents express shock and anger after Israeli attack

Doha residents and citizens expressed shock and “anger” on Wednesday, a day after Israel led an attack on Qatari soil that killed six, including a local security official.

For many, it was business as usual, as people went about their regular workday. The roads were relatively clear of traffic, although some areas were fenced off, with members of the Lekiywah – Qatar’s internal security force – guarding certain landmarks.

The overall mood was subdued, however, as more details on the incident came to light. “I honestly cannot believe that another diplomatic state did that,” said Qatari citizen Ali Al Kubaisi. "We are shocked, we are angry."

Mr Al Kubaisi had gathered to spend the night with family on Tuesday evening after they’d heard the news. “We thought there was going to be a second wave,” he told The National. “The first thing we think of is the people in Gaza … it’s these conflicting feelings that we’ve been through something, but our people are going through much worse at this time.”

He added that the feeling on the ground was very different after the Iran missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in June. “This time is really huge because there is blood, it’s a residential area, it’s out of nowhere,” said Mr Al Kubaisi. “The worst part of it is no one is calling it a terrorist attack. That’s how we feel. We need to say things as it is.”

A sense of genuine anger

Marc Owen Jones, a professor at Northwestern University in Qatar, who was leading a panel discussion at the time of the strike, said: "We heard a bunch of bangs and we thought it was the microphone popping.

"Only after the talk did we check our phones and realise something was going on. We weren’t sure if it was real, as we saw it on X, so I wasn’t sure if it was disinformation. I’m used to that.

"When I realised it happened, I was surprised. Israel crossed another red line. While they’ve done that before, this was a new low on a new level so I was just a bit shocked," Mr Jones said.

"The shock [changed into] anger and outrage. I felt so furious they were able to do that… You just feel destabilised … I don’t feel afraid and I don’t feel scared as I would if I were somewhere like Gaza.

"It made me really angry at the world, at the system, that they were able to do it and get away with it. And obviously sad when I realised people died, innocent people died. It made me reflect on the fact that it feels like there’s no justice when it comes to Israel."

The Doha campus of the US educational institution had sent out stay-in-place orders on Tuesday afternoon after Israel claimed responsibility for the attacks. A calling tree was activated to ensure the safety of their employees and visiting guests.

Pakistani content creator Sana, who calls Doha her “second home” after spending 13 years in the city, said she kept her children home from school today.

“The feelings are very mixed right now,” she told The National. “The situation seems unpredictable and the fear is real … Not knowing what comes next, or how countries will act, makes it even scarier. Hoping for clarity soon and praying we all come out of this confusion safely.”

