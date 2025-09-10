Israeli strike on Doha is ‘state terrorism’, Qatari Prime Minister says

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has described Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha as “state terrorism”.

Speaking to journalists late on Tuesday, he called the strike "100 per cent treacherous” and rejected suggestions that Doha had been warned before the attack.

Sheikh Mohammed said US officials first informed Qatar of the strike 10 minutes after it began.

"Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond," he added, saying a legal team has been formed to handle the Gulf country's response.

"There is a rogue actor practising ongoing political chaos in this region and violating the sovereignty of states there," the Prime Minister said.

Latest developments

Hamas says Israeli strike on Doha failed to kill its leaders

'Unhappy' Trump says attack in Qatar was not his decision

Israel claims it used 'precise munitions', but killed Qatari security agent

Qatar says it only got warning from US ten minutes after attack started

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed expressed 'condemnation of blatant attack'

"This can only be called treachery, and treachery is something that comes naturally to someone like [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

But despite the strong words, he said Qatar’s mediation efforts to end the Gaza war would continue.

Mediation work is part of the Qatari identity and nothing would deter the nation’s role in that regard, he said.

Doha, along with Cairo and Washington, has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.

"Qatar has spared no efforts and will do everything it can to stop this war in Gaza, but for current talks, I do not think there's something valid right now after what we saw from today's attack," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Israeli air force struck a building in Doha on Tuesday where Hamas negotiators were studying Gaza ceasefire proposals, but Hamas said the attack failed to assassinate its top leaders.

Hamas said its top negotiator and other senior officials survived, but five others were killed. A Qatari security officer also died at the scene.

The Israeli military said it carried out a "precise strike" on the senior leadership. Mr Netanyahu called it a "wholly independent Israeli operation". The White House said the US was informed in advance but distanced itself from the attack.

US President Donald Trump said he was “very unhappy” about the strike. “I’m not thrilled about the whole situation,” he told reporters.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

