Israeli army says it struck Houthi sites in Yemen

The Israeli army said that its air force struck military targets belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebels in the capital Sanaa and Al Jawf governorate on Wednesday.

The targets included military camps in which operatives of the group were identified, the Houthis' military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage site that was used by them, the army said.

The army said that the camps allowed the Houthis to plan and execute attacks against Israel. Additionally, the military camps included operation and intelligence rooms.

The Houthis said their air defences successfully countered the Israeli strikes.

“Our air defences were able to launch a number of surface-to-air missiles while confronting the [Israeli] aggression against our country,” the group's military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree said.

“Some combat formations were forced to leave before carrying out their aggression, and the bulk of the attack was thwarted, thanks be to God.”

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV quoted Yemen's Oil Company representative as saying the strikes attacked the health sector's medical station on Al Siteen Street, south-west of the capital, Sanaa.

It also said the government complex in Al Hazm district in Al Jawf governorate was attacked.

An unspecified number of people have been killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on a building housing the Houthis' media operation, Al Masirah reported.

“Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters,” it said.

The Houthis have increased their aerial attacks on Israel in recent months, using warheads with cluster munitions that scatter smaller bomblets over a large area and can evade Israeli air defences.

Saying that they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians, the Houthis began firing missiles and drones at Israel after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel led to a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli army said Wednesday's strikes were conducted in response to attacks by the Houthis against Israel, including launching drones and surface-to-surface missiles towards Israeli territory.

On Sunday, a Houthi drone breached Israeli air defences and shut down the southern Ramon Airport.

Two people were injured as shrapnel fell at the airport near the southern city of Eilat. Israel closed its airspace in the area before the military allowed flights to resume on Sunday evening.

