Drone strike from Yemen closes Israel's Ramon Airport

Israel has closed its airspace above southern Ramon Airport after a drone launched from Yemen landed in the area, injuring two people.
The Israeli army said several drones were fired towards its territory from Yemen. Some were intercepted, but one drone “fell in the Ramon Airport area”.
The military was investigating after sirens failed to sound and Israel's renowned air defences were unable to shoot down the drone. It said sirens did sound after two earlier drones crossed into Israeli territory.
The Israeli Airports Authority confirmed the closure of Ramon Airport's airspace. The airport, near the southern port city of Eilat, is a busy hub for air traffic from Israel.
Houthi rebels in Yemen regularly launch drones at Israel but it is relatively rare that they cause damage.
Israel's ambulance service, Magen David Adom, said two people were injured and taken to hospital. One was a 63-year-old man with mild shrapnel wounds to his limbs, and the other a 52-year-old woman who was injured in a fall. It said several people were showing symptoms of anxiety.
Israel’s airport authority said a drone hit the arrivals hall. Footage filmed at the scene showed shattered windows and glass shards littering an open space close to baggage security check area.
Sunday’s attack came two weeks after an Israeli strike on Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen, killed the prime minister of the Houthi government, along with much of his cabinet.
Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahawi was the most senior Houthi official killed so far in the Israeli-US campaign against the Iran-backed rebels.
In May, a Houthi missile exploded near Israel’s main airport, injuring four people and causing many airlines to cancel their flights to Israel for months. Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in Sanaa.
The rebels have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war, as well as attacking Red Sea shipping.
Israel's Defence Minister pledged on Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on the Houthis after they increased their missile attacks against Israel.
“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn – we will complete all 10 plagues,” Israel Katz posted on X.
He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.
