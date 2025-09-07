Trump gives Hamas 'last warning' amid reports of deal to end Gaza war

US President Donald Trump has posted a threat to Hamas on Truth Social to approve a deal he claims Israel has already accepted to end the war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump's 'last warning' to Hamas on Truth Social.

"I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting," he wrote. "This is my last warning, there will not be another one."

Israel's campaign in Gaza – which followed the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed more than 63,746 people and injured about 161,245.

This is not the first time Mr Trump has issued a "last warning" over the release of remaining hostages. On March 6, he warned Hamas that it would be "over for you" if hostages, dead and alive, were not handed over.

Mourners at the funeral of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid on Saturday. Reuters

Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Sunday intensified air strikes on Gaza city, killing at 14 least people, including children, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

At least eight people were killed when Israel warplanes bombed Al Farabi school, which shelters displaced people near Al Yarmouk playground in Gaza city, medical sources said.

Two children were killed in a strike in a tent sheltering displaced people in Al Rimal neighbourhood, west of the city, the sources said.

Israel is increasing its operations around Gaza city, the territory's largest city, which the army has said it intends to capture to defeat Hamas and return the hostages.

Israel has indirectly presented Hamas with an outline for a “comprehensive” deal to end the Gaza war that sources dismissed as another tactic by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to buy time.

The sources said the proposal envisaged the release of all hostages held by Hamas – about 48, of whom 20 are believed to be still alive – and for Hamas to lay down its heavy weapons and have them stored under Egyptian supervision.

The National's Hamza Hendawi contributed to this report

