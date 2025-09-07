Thousands rally in Israel calling on Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to reach Gaza truce deal

Thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the secure release of the hostages.

Protesters packed a public square outside the military headquarters, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with images of the hostages. In Tel Aviv, they appealed to US President Donald Trump to bring an end to the war.

Some carried signs, including one that read: 'Trump’s legacy crumbles as the Gaza war persists'.

“We think that Trump is the only man in the world who has authority over Bibi, that can force Bibi to do this,” Tel Aviv resident Boaz, 40, told Reuters, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister.

The protests come in the backdrop of an expansion of Israel's war in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, as fears of an invasion of Gaza city are high.

Israel on Saturday destroyed another high-rise building in Gaza city that the army said was being used by Hamas to monitor its troops during an escalating offensive to take control of the area and recover hostages held by the militant group.

An air strike flattened the last standing building of the Al Sousi complex in Al Sinaa district, three of which had been destroyed in earlier attacks since the war began in October 2023.

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza carry their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza. AP

The attack was launched soon after the army issued an eviction warning to residents and people in the area to leave. The building was surrounded by people living in tents who had been displaced or whose homes had been destroyed in the war.

Israeli troops have carried out heavy strikes on the suburbs of Gaza city, where, the UN says, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are facing famine. Israeli officials acknowledge that hunger exists in Gaza but deny that the territory is facing famine.

Israel launched an air-and-ground offensive late last month to seize control of Gaza city, which the government said was essential to defeating Hamas and recovering about 50 hostages held by the group.

But hostage families worry that the expansion of fighting in the area would also harm the captives believed to be held there.

Tel Aviv has witnessed weekly demonstrations that have grown in size, with protesters demanding that the government secure a ceasefire with Hamas to obtain the release of hostages. Organisers said Saturday night's rally was attended by tens of thousands.

There are 48 hostages held in Gaza. Israeli officials believe that about 20 are still alive. Palestinian militants abducted 251 people from Israel on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led its attack. Most of the hostages who have been released were freed after indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

A video released by Hamas on Friday featured Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, saying that he was being held in Gaza city and feared being killed by the military's assault on the city. Rights groups have condemned such videos of hostages as inhumane. Israel says that it is psychological warfare.

Opinion polls show that the war in Gaza and Mr Netanyahu are becoming increasingly unpopular in Israeli society, with the majority wanting a permanent ceasefire.

Mr Trump on Friday said the US had “very deep negotiations” with Hamas to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza, but added that some of the 20 captives believed to still be alive may have “recently died”.

“We’re in very deep negotiations with Hamas. We said, ‘let ’em all out, right now, let ’em all out, and much better things will happen,” Mr Trump said after being asked by a reporter about the status of ceasefire negotiations.

