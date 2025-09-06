More than 10,000 tonnes of UAE aid entered Gaza Strip. Wam
More than 10,000 tonnes of UAE aid entered Gaza Strip since reopening of Rafah crossing

One hundred trucks carrying critical humanitarian aid from the UAE have entered the Gaza Strip this week

September 06, 2025

Five convoys carrying critical humanitarian aid from the UAE have entered the Gaza Strip this week through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, delivering essential supplies.

The convoys, part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian initiative Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, comprises 100 lorries transporting more than 2,376 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

This latest delivery brings the total Emirati aid transported through Rafah to more than 10,000 tonnes since the crossing was reopened for humanitarian purposes, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE redoubling efforts

Overseeing the operation is the Emirati humanitarian aid team stationed at the Egyptian city of Al Arish.

The team is tasked with supervising the precise loading of supplies, co-ordinating secure passage through the Rafah crossing, and ensuring the aid reaches the Palestinian people.

The UAE has redoubled its efforts since the reopening of the crossing, intensifying humanitarian relief operations.

