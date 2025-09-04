UAE aid convoy of 23 lorries carrying vital medicine and food enters Gaza

An aid convoy sent by the UAE arrived in Gaza on Thursday carrying vital medical supplies.
The convoy, consisting of 23 lorries, arrived in Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt, reported state news agency Wam.
Supplies included medicine, medical solutions and life-saving equipment such as ventilators, dialysis machines and filters, respiratory support devices, infusion pumps and blood glucose monitors.
"The shipment also contained essential healthcare furnishings and equipment, including advanced hospital beds, pediatric and neonatal beds, patient stretchers for emergency transfers, wheelchairs, and medical crutches," Wam reported.
"Supporting equipment, such as specialised refrigerators for storing sensitive medicines and vaccines, was also provided."
There were food supplies provided by seven of the lorries, while the other 16 consisted of medical aid.
The relief mission is the latest show of solidarity from the UAE as Gaza grapples with a worsening humanitarian after nearly two years of war.
The Emirates sent its ninth aid ship in support of the besieged enclave on August 30, as part of its Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ campaign.
Departing from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, the ship is bound for Al Arish Port in Egypt, where the cargo will be transported into the Gaza Strip to assist the Palestinian population.
Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the ship carries a total of 7,000 tonnes of supplies, including 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of food items to support community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents for healthcare, and five fully equipped ambulances.
