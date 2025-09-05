The story of Gaza's Hind Rajab

Ending the war in Gaza
In reference to Adla Massoud's article Macron says two-state solution the 'credible way forward' and Gaza offensive will bring 'disaster' (August 20): It's time leaders from the West spoke up, even if it is eventually pointless. Israel may just carry on with the war until the last Palestinian is left standing, but the US and the West must do everything in their power to end this. Sanction the country to at least deter.
Nicole von Brauchitsch, Abu Dhabi
Why are more EU politicians not taking a stronger stance against Israel and leveraging sanctions? Why does it seem like there no law to prevent the Israeli government from committing these acts for far too long? It seems like it's just going to be common people all over the world rallying for justice for Palestinians.
Sophia M, Chennai, India
The story of Hind Rajab
With regard to Evelyn Lau's report The Voice of Hind Rajab receives record-breaking 24-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival (September 4): A hugely important film at a time when the planned extermination of children and adults is being carried out before our eyes. It is a courageous and powerful telling of the situation and how governments must take more action against and the perpetration of unbearable brutality against the Palestinian people and the children.
Najahle M, Cairo, Egypt
Hind is the voice of all the Palestinian children who lost their lives in this war.
Lobna Basheir, Tripoli, Libya
She was a symbol of innocence and resistance, forced into an abnormally dangerous situation but rose with a brave heart and showed the courage of a lioness even though she was a cub. The perpetrators of Hind's death must be held accountable. She will not be forgotten.
Lizdeep Jones, Sydney, Australia
What of the Israeli children that were kidnapped? And the years of missiles launched towards Sderot from Gaza? To paraphrase Golda Meir, when you love your children more than you hate us, there will be peace. Until then we will all be in a war zone.
Mor Peretz, Sderot, Israel
The clip about Hind's last moments was truly horrific. That poor, poor child, and all the other children suffering through this war that grown adults cannot put an end to due to greed and power and egos. It's atrocious. I cannot begin to imagine the fear that that child was going through, and so many thousands of other children are still going through in Gaza.
Benjamin Brooks, Dubai
Quick-witted Trump
With reference to The National's social media post on Trump dismissing recent speculation about his health (September 3): Trump actually gave a pretty good answer to the question that may have sounded naive if not silly in other cases. He didn't miss the opportunity to remind the world how differently the American liberal media treats him from the previous Biden-Harris administration. He wouldn't have been Trump if he hadn't made the comparison.
Matt K, Brussels, Belgium