The story of Gaza's Hind Rajab

Ending the war in Gaza

In reference to Adla Massoud's article Macron says two-state solution the 'credible way forward' and Gaza offensive will bring 'disaster' (August 20): It's time leaders from the West spoke up, even if it is eventually pointless. Israel may just carry on with the war until the last Palestinian is left standing, but the US and the West must do everything in their power to end this. Sanction the country to at least deter.

Nicole von Brauchitsch, Abu Dhabi

Why are more EU politicians not taking a stronger stance against Israel and leveraging sanctions? Why does it seem like there no law to prevent the Israeli government from committing these acts for far too long? It seems like it's just going to be common people all over the world rallying for justice for Palestinians.

Sophia M, Chennai, India

The story of Hind Rajab

With regard to Evelyn Lau's report The Voice of Hind Rajab receives record-breaking 24-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival (September 4): A hugely important film at a time when the planned extermination of children and adults is being carried out before our eyes. It is a courageous and powerful telling of the situation and how governments must take more action against and the perpetration of unbearable brutality against the Palestinian people and the children.

Najahle M, Cairo, Egypt

Hind is the voice of all the Palestinian children who lost their lives in this war.

Lobna Basheir, Tripoli, Libya

She was a symbol of innocence and resistance, forced into an abnormally dangerous situation but rose with a brave heart and showed the courage of a lioness even though she was a cub. The perpetrators of Hind's death must be held accountable. She will not be forgotten.

Lizdeep Jones, Sydney, Australia

What of the Israeli children that were kidnapped? And the years of missiles launched towards Sderot from Gaza? To paraphrase Golda Meir, when you love your children more than you hate us, there will be peace. Until then we will all be in a war zone.

Mor Peretz, Sderot, Israel

The clip about Hind's last moments was truly horrific. That poor, poor child, and all the other children suffering through this war that grown adults cannot put an end to due to greed and power and egos. It's atrocious. I cannot begin to imagine the fear that that child was going through, and so many thousands of other children are still going through in Gaza.

Benjamin Brooks, Dubai

Quick-witted Trump

With reference to The National's social media post on Trump dismissing recent speculation about his health (September 3): Trump actually gave a pretty good answer to the question that may have sounded naive if not silly in other cases. He didn't miss the opportunity to remind the world how differently the American liberal media treats him from the previous Biden-Harris administration. He wouldn't have been Trump if he hadn't made the comparison.

Matt K, Brussels, Belgium

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods