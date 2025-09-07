Israel's 'comprehensive' Gaza deal proposal to Hamas dismissed as time-buying tactic

Israel has indirectly presented Hamas with a bare-bones outline for a “comprehensive” deal to end the Gaza war that sources dismissed as another time-buying tactic by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The sources told The National on Sunday the proposal was handed to Hamas on Friday through veteran Israeli peace activist and researcher Gershon Baskin, who took part in the negotiations that secured the 2011 release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after five years of captivity in Gaza.

The sources said the proposal envisaged the release of all hostages held by Hamas – about 48, of whom 20 are believed to be still alive – and for Hamas to lay down its arms.

It also provides for the exit from Gaza of Hamas leaders along with guarantees that they would not be attacked while living in exile abroad.

Israeli soldiers move an armoured personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip on September 7, 2025. Getty Images

However, the sources said the proposal generally lacked details or even a mention of key issues such as Israel's withdrawal from Gaza – a key Hamas condition for agreeing to a long-term ceasefire – or the number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails to be freed as part of a deal.

Essentially, they said, the proposal requires weeks of negotiations to hammer out details that the two sides can agree on.

“It looks like another time-buying tactic by the Israelis while they press on with their ground assault on Gaza city and control the strip,” said one of the sources. “Israel and the US in reality want nothing short of total surrender by Hamas, coming out of the tunnels with their hands up in the air.”

The latest proposal comes after Hamas last month agreed to a deal presented by mediators Egypt and Qatar that provided for a 60-day pause in the war, which enters its third year next month, the release of 10 hostages and the remains of 18 others who died in captivity.

Palestinians watch an explosion after Israel issued displacement orders before a military strike on the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza city on September 5, 2025. AFP

Israel had not officially responded to the Qatari-Egyptian proposal, which mirrors a plan presented earlier this year by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Instead, Mr Netanyahu said he wanted a comprehensive deal that secures the release of all hostages at once, a proposal that would strip Hamas, already significantly weakened by the war, of its most important bargaining card.

The sources said Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have obtained intelligence on Israeli plans to attack Hamas's leaders in exile and inside Gaza as part of its war goal to wipe out the group, which had already stated its willingness to morph into a political party and stay out of any postwar administration or reconstruction in the war-battered enclave.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with members of his Cabinet and members of Congress in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday, September 5, 2025. Politico/Bloomberg

News of the Israeli proposal came two days after Mr Trump said the US had “very deep negotiations” with Hamas to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza, but added that some of the 20 captives believed to still be alive may have “recently died”.

“We’re in very deep negotiations with Hamas. We said, ‘let ’em all out, right now, let ’em all out, and much better things will happen,” Mr Trump said after being asked by a reporter about the status of Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The war in Gaza was caused by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attackers killed about 1,200 and took captive another 250. Israel responded with a relentless military campaign that has to date killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The campaign also reduced most of Gaza to ruins and displaced the overwhelming majority of its estimated 2.3 million residents, more than once in many cases.

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.





War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat