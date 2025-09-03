Israel launches aerial and ground attacks on Syria's Quneitra countryside

Israel's army has attacked Quneitra governorate in southern Syria, dropping bombs and advancing into two villages, Syria's state media reported.

The Israeli military bombed an abandoned site in Al Tawahine, southern Quneitra, while raids were carried out in the central area of Tal Kroum, Sana news agency said.

A convoy of 16 vehicles crossed from the Israeli side of the Golan Heights through Al Asha gate and advanced into Al Asbah village, where troops set up a checkpoint, searched homes and used surveillance drones over the area.

Quneitra is in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, near a 1974 armistice line separating Israel and Syria.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on various parts of the country, destroying Syrian army assets, and its forces have seized a UN-patrolled buffer zone in southern Syria.

Satellite imagery shows Israel has built several military bases in the south, both inside and outside the UN buffer zone, an 80km strip of territory separating the two countries since the 1973 Arab–Israeli war. Israeli forces invaded only hours after rebel groups toppled the Assad regime in December.

Although the new Syrian authorities, led by former Al Qaeda-linked leader Ahmad Al Shara, insist Syria does not seek conflict with its neighbours, Israel says it does not trust them.

Syria has condemned what it calls repeated aggression, claiming it obstructs stability efforts and constitutes a blatant violation of sovereignty, and calling on the international community to take firm action against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late last month that his nation was engaged in talks aimed at demilitarising southern Syria, implicitly acknowledging for the first time contact with the new Syrian regime.

Earlier, Syria's state media reported that Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani had met an Israeli delegation led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Paris on August 19.

Talks focused on de-escalation between the two countries and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province after deadly sectarian clashes there last month.

