A Syrian flag flies as people cross the Hafez Al Assad bridge across the Barada river in the centre of Damascus on April 14, 2024. AFP
A Syrian flag flies as people cross the Hafez Al Assad bridge across the Barada river in the centre of Damascus on April 14, 2024. AFP

News

MENA

Targeting of wealthy MPs in Syria raises questions about Damascus's political balances

Several prominent businessmen closely connected to the ruling elite have been removed from parliament or are facing lawsuits

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

November 16, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today