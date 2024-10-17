Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with other EU leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday. Reuters
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with other EU leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday. Reuters

News

Giorgia Meloni pushes Syria returns at EU leaders' meeting

European countries are becoming more vocal about stopping Syrians from arriving on the continent

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

October 17, 2024