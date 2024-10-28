A Kurdish refugee mother and son from the Syrian town of Kobani in a camp in south-eastern Turkey. Getty Images
EU Commission to appoint special envoy to Syria amid push for refugee returns

At least eight countries pressuring EU Commission to review its strategy on Syria as frustration grows over lack of political solution to civil war

Sunniva Rose
October 28, 2024