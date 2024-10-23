Syrian Red Crescent workers tend to displaced people arriving from Lebanon at the Jdeidat Yabous border crossing in south-west Syria. AFP
UK pledges £3m to support refugees returning to Syria from Lebanon

Most of those who fled Lebanon into Syria 'have nothing to go back to'

Lemma Shehadi
London

October 23, 2024