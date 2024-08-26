President Bashar Al Assad told MPs in Damascus the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria was not a prerequisite to rapprochement between the neighbours. AFP
President Bashar Al Assad told MPs in Damascus the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria was not a prerequisite to rapprochement between the neighbours. AFP
Bashar Al Assad says no progress in push to mend Syria-Turkey ties
Syrian President says mediation efforts by Russia, Iran and Iraq have not achieved results despite recent hints at diplomatic thaw