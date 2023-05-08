Syria confirms willingness to work with regional partners following Arab League decision

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad held a phone call with President Sheikh Mohamed and expressed his government’s appreciation for the role the UAE played to reunite and improve Arab relations with Damascus.

Damascus confirmed its willingness to work with Arab partners on Sunday, following the Arab League’s decision to allow its conditional return to the organisation after more than a decade of isolation.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, described the decision as a positive step.

“Syria's return to the Arab League is a positive step that reactivates the Arab role in this vital file. The challenges facing the region require strengthening communication and joint action to ensure the interests of the Arab countries and their peoples,” Dr Gargash said in a tweet.

“The UAE believes in the necessity of building bridges and maximising partnerships to ensure regional prosperity and stability.”

Damascus said the next stage required an effective and constructive Arab approach on a bilateral and collective level.

“Syria stresses, in the same context, the importance of dialogue and joint action to confront the challenges facing Arab countries,” its Foreign Ministry said.

The Arab League decided Syria could resume its participation in meetings immediately but called for a resolution of the crisis resulting from the country's civil war, including the flight of refugees to neighbouring countries and drug smuggling across the region.

As part of the deal reached on Sunday, a committee will be set up to maintain direct communication with the Syrian government to reach a comprehensive solution to the conflict.

The committee will comprise the head of the Arab League and the representatives of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The other requirements of the league include continued efforts to arrange the delivery of aid in Syria.

General view of the Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt, 07 May 2023. EPA

Syria's readmission follows a Jordanian initiative that laid out a road map to end the country's conflict.

The initiative covered the issues of refugees, missing detainees, drug smuggling and Iranian militias in Syria.

Jordan is both a destination and main transit route to Gulf countries for the smuggling of Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine produced in Syria.

Amman has hinted it could take unilateral action to curb the multibillion dollar trade.

A Jordanian official told Reuters that Syria would need to show its seriousness in reaching a political solution to the 12-year conflict before any effort to lobby the West to lift sanctions can start — a crucial step for funding reconstruction in Syria.

Saudi Arabia, which is set to host the next Arab League meeting on May 19, has been leading efforts to bring back Mr Al Assad’s government back to the Arab fold.

Last month, foreign ministers from nine Arab nations met in Jeddah to discuss how to end Syria's isolation at a time of fast-paced diplomatic shifts across the region.

Qatar, one of the few Arab countries that has refused to consider the normalisation of ties with Syria, said on Monday that while its position remained unchanged, it would not stand in opposition to the readmission of Damascus.

From left, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry at an Arab League meeting in Cairo. EPA

“Qatar always seeks to support whatever achieves Arab consensus and will not be an obstacle to that,” said Doha's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.

“However, Qatar’s official stance on normalisation with the Syrian regime is a decision primarily linked to progress in reaching a political resolution that realises the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people.”

Russia, a staunch supporter of the Assad government, hailed the Arab League’s decision to reinstate Syria’s membership, describing it as an action that showed Arab countries were intent on conducting their own “independent policy on the global stage”.

“We think that the decision of the Council of Arab League Foreign Ministers has demonstrated the Arab countries’ aspiration to bolster co-ordination of actions in the interests of settling pertinent regional and international issues and confirmed their intent to continue conducting their independent policy on the global stage based on their core interests in the future,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Many observers had anticipated Syria’s imminent return to the organisation.

Arab rapprochement with Damascus hastened after the February 6 earthquake that shook parts of the war-torn country.

Efforts to readmit Syria have been time sensitive. The Arab League normally meets every November but its summit this year was brought forward to May 19 at the request of Saudi Arabia, which will host the talks.

Founded in 1945, the Arab League is a loose alliance of about two dozen Arabic-speaking countries that have pledged to co-operate on matters that include economic and military affairs.

The group makes decisions on a simple majority basis but there is no mechanism to compel members to comply with resolutions.