Less than 2% of Syrian refugees want to return home over the next year, NGOs say

Fewer than 2 per cent of Syrian refugees displaced across the Middle East want to return to Syria over the next year, NGOs warned on Thursday, stressing the need for continued protection and support to prevent forced returns.

Despite the numerous challenges the refugees face in their host communities, the vast majority remain clear that Syria is not a safe place for them to return to, with many refugees citing security concerns fuelled by continuing conflict, armed actors, lack of law and order and fear of abuse by authorities upon their return as the main reasons stopping them.

According to findings by the UN Refugee Agency, over half hope to be able to return to their country one day – but only if their safety is no longer an concern.

“Many would like to return one day, but not while it remains unsafe and unconducive inside Syria to do so. Any discussions around refugee returns must centre on the need for them to be voluntary, safe and dignified,” Mark Kaye, MENA policy and advocacy director at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said.

Social tensions with the host country has been recorded as one of the main challenges refugees face, according to the UNHCR survey, in addition to diminishing aid resources.

“Across the region refugees are now faced with a multitude of challenges, from reduced opportunities to earn a living, rising costs of housing and food, and, as hosting countries are affected by broader economic crisis, more tensions with host communities,” Lilu Thapa, executive director for the Middle East at the Danish Refugee Council, said.

Mr Thapa also urged regional host countries to “listen to Syrian refugees” to ensure their protection.

The EU has pledged more than €2 billion ($2.17 billion) to support Syrians across the region and dismissed any talk of their possible return, despite calls from member states to discuss safe zones.

The EU has for years said conditions for a safe and dignified return for Syrians have not yet been met by the government of President Bashar Al Assad, which was responsible for a crackdown on protests in 2011 and led to the civil war.

But regional host countries, including Lebanon and Jordan, say the burden of Syrian refugees is too heavy and are increasingly calling for international pressure for voluntary returns.

In recent months, Syrian refugees in Turkey and Lebanon have been subjected to increasing hate and violence, with local populations scapegoating them and blaming them for domestic economic issues.

Many are faced with the constant fear of deportation.