Israel seizes Syrian citizen linked to Iran in first acknowledgment of ground operation in Syria

Israel's military said it seized a Syrian citizen after troops entered Syria in "recent months", claiming the operation thwarted a planned attack by what it called Iranian terrorist networks. It marks the first time in the war that Israel has announced it has sent troops into the country.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syria in recent years, saying Iran-backed militias and members of Lebanon's Hezbollah were the targets, although it rarely comments on attacks. The announcement of a ground operation into Syria is a rare acknowledgement of Israeli military operations in the country.
The army said on Sunday that the seizure was part of an operation carried out in "recent months", without specifying the exact date or location. Syria did not confirm the Israeli military announcement, which comes a day after Israeli commandos seized a Lebanese ship captain in the northern Lebanese town of Batroun.
"Ali Suleiman Al-Asi, a Syrian national living in the Sidon area in southern Syria, was recruited by Iran and was working to gather intelligence on IDF forces in the border area for future terrorist activities," the Israeli army said on X on Sunday.
It said he had been under "close surveillance" for months and was involved in planning attacks on areas of the occupied Golan Heights. Body camera footage of the raid released by the army showed soldiers seizing a man in a white tank top inside a building. He was taken to Israel for interrogation, the military added.
It said the operation "prevented a future attack and led to the exposure of the operational methods of Iranian terror networks located near the Golan Heights".
Israeli attacks on targets in Syria have increased since start of the war in Gaza in October last year, with Israel also escalating the conflict in Lebanon. Last week, Israel conducted strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, in a campaign to cut off supplies of advanced weapons to the Iran-backed group. Syrian sources said the Jusiya border crossing and the nearby Syrian city of Al Qusayr, both in the central governorate of Homs, were attacked.
In April, Israel killed several senior military officers in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria. The strike led to the first direct response from Iran, which fired a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel two weeks later. Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's elite Quds Force, and his deputy Brig Gen Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were named among the dead in the consulate strike.