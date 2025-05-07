Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara lands in Paris for historic visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrias-al-shara-to-meet-macron-in-france-on-first-european-trip/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialsharebtn&related=TheNatWorld,NationalComment,LifeNationalUAE,NatSportUAE&via=TheNationalNews" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrias-al-shara-to-meet-macron-in-france-on-first-european-trip/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialsharebtn&related=TheNatWorld,NationalComment,LifeNationalUAE,NatSportUAE&via=TheNationalNews">Ahmad Al Shara</a> landed in Paris on Wednesday for a historic meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Syrian President's first in a western country. Mr Macron is scheduled to receive Mr Al Shara at 5.15pm Paris time for a bilateral meeting. The two leaders will then give a joint media conference as Mr Al Shara seeks to strengthen relationships with foreign leaders. Mr Al Shara first met Farid Al Madhan, a whistleblower known as “Caesar”, who smuggled out tens of thousands of pictures depicting the tortured corpses of detainees under former president Bashar Al Assad. Mr Al Shara and Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani “met with Farid Al Madhan, known as 'Caesar', on the sidelines of their visit” to Paris, the Syrian presidency said, posting images of the meeting. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/lebanon-must-regain-complete-sovereignty-says-france/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/lebanon-must-regain-complete-sovereignty-says-france/">France </a>is engaging in a diplomatic dialogue with Syria's transitional authorities because it fears that further instability will allow the resurgence of ISIS, which a decade ago led a series of deadly attacks against France, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ahead of the visit. “Today, if Syria were to collapse, if it were to fragment, it would be like laying out a red carpet for Daesh,” Mr Barrot told television network TF1 on Wednesday. Six months since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria is struggling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-launches-deadly-strikes-across-syria-after-warning-of-action-to-defend-druze/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-launches-deadly-strikes-across-syria-after-warning-of-action-to-defend-druze/">with sectarian violence</a> fuelled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrian-governments-failure-to-protect-minorities-leaves-door-open-for-israeli-destabilisation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrian-governments-failure-to-protect-minorities-leaves-door-open-for-israeli-destabilisation/">by Israeli bombardments</a> and occupation of a buffer zone in the Golan Heights. More than 1,700 people died on the coast last month and more than 100 were killed last week near Damascus. Israeli strikes, portrayed by Israeli authorities as an attempt to protect the Druze community, has been condemned by Paris. “France calls on Israel not to take unilateral actions that could aggravate community tensions in Syrian,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the visit, an adviser to Mr Macron said France wanted to support Syria in its transition to a “stable, free and united” Syria. “There are a number of steps that have already been implemented by the transitional authorities regarding the political transition: an initial national dialogue, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/syrias-interim-president-signs-constitutional-declaration/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/syrias-interim-president-signs-constitutional-declaration/">constitutional declaration</a>, a new government that was appointed at the end of March,” the adviser said. “This process is obviously not complete and today it is a question of deepening it and this will be part of the demands and requests of the President.” Discussing the recent sectarian killings, the adviser said that France had welcomed the appointment of an investigative commission but that this was not enough. “What we expect is not only the conclusions of this commission of inquiry, but also that the Syrian justice system does its job and that those responsible for these abuses are brought to justice,” the adviser said. The killings delayed Mr Al Shara's visit to Paris. Mr Macron had made his invitation public in February, after a visit by Mr Barrot to Damascus, but was also waiting for Damascus to announce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/syria-replaces-controversial-justice-minister-as-it-forms-new-government/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/syria-replaces-controversial-justice-minister-as-it-forms-new-government/">a new government</a>, which it did in March. Mr Macron has faced criticism from France's far-right, which is the most powerful single political party in the country, for receiving Mr Al Shara. “Shock and dismay,” far-right politician Marine Le Pen wrote on social media on Tuesday. “Emmanuel Macron is damaging France's image and discrediting its commitment, particularly among its allies, to the fight against Islamism.” Mr Al Shara, who has conducted numerous visits in the Middle East since he took power in December, led the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which caused the downfall of the Assad regime after 14 years of civil war. The group formerly had links to Al Qaeda. He remains listed as a wanted terrorist by the UN. France had to make an exemption request for him to be able to visit Paris.