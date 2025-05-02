Israel strikes near Damascus presidential palace after Druze violence

Israel on Friday said it launched air strikes near the presidential palace in Damascus, after warning it would intervene if Syrian authorities failed to protect the Druze minority following sectarian violence.

Israel has struck Syria several times this week after violence between pro-Syrian government gunmen and Druze fighters near the capital. The clashes left dozens of people dead or wounded. The Druze are an offshoot of Islam and have followers in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

“Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defence Minister Israel Katz.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow [Syrian] forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.”

The Israeli military later confirmed it had struck “adjacent to the area of the palace” of President Ahmad Al Shara in Damascus, without giving more details. There was no immediate comment from Syria's authorities.

The sectarian violence began after an attack on Tuesday on Druze areas of Sahnaya, a large suburb of the Syrian capital, by militants from the nearby areas of Hajar Al Aswad, Mouaddamiyeh and Balbila. The attack was sparked by a voice recording cursing the Prophet, which Sunni militants accused the Druze of creating.

Parts of the southern province of Suwayda, the sect’s ancestral home, also came under assault from gunmen in nearby Deraa, in the biggest threat to the ancient minority since Hayat Tahrir Al Sham took power last year. The group led the rebel offensive that toppled Bashar Al Assad in December and formed the transitional government led by Mr Al Shara.

Israel on Wednesday carried out a strike in Syria against what it called “an extremist group” that attacked members of the Druze community.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement rejected “all forms of foreign intervention” in Syria's internal affairs, without mentioning Israel, and declared Syria's commitment to protecting all Syrian groups “including the noble Druze sect”.

The Israeli attacks on Syria reflect Israel's deep mistrust of the new Syrian authorities, posing further challenges to Mr Al Shara's efforts to assert his control over the country.

Syrian Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri on Thursday condemned a “genocidal campaign” against his people and called for “international forces to maintain peace and prevent the continuation of these crimes”.

The mayor of the mostly Druze town of Sahnaya in the suburbs of Damascus and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants, hours after forces from the Syrian ministries of defence and the interior entered the area, local media has reported.

