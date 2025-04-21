President Ahmad Al Shara has sought to accommodate elements of the former regime in his efforts to consolidate control of Syria. Photo: Sana
Damage control for Ahmad Al Shara after brother's links to pro-Assad tribal figure condemned

Jamal Al Shara's visit to supporter of former regime ignites public outcry

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
April 21, 2025