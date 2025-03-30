Imad Abu Zureiq, centre in right image, was welcomed to the presidential palace by Ahmed Al Shara. Photo: SANA
Imad Abu Zureiq, centre in right image, was welcomed to the presidential palace by Ahmed Al Shara. Photo: SANA

News

MENA

Captagon smuggler welcomed by regime in Damascus despite crackdown

Imad Abu Zreiq, who is subject to Western sanctions, has been pictured meeting Syria's new leader

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

March 30, 2025