UK lifts sanctions against dozens of Syrian entities including central bank

The UK government on Thursday removed 24 Syrian entities from its sanctions list and unfrozen their assets, including the Central Bank of Syria, other banks, petroleum companies and flag carrier Syrian Airlines.

Western countries are rethinking their approach to Syria after rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group ousted former president Bashar Al Assad and his government last December.

A notice posted on the British government website said entities including the central bank, the Commercial Bank of Syria and the Agricultural Co-operative Bank had been delisted and were no longer subject to an asset freeze.

The Syrian Petroleum Company, Syria Trading Oil Company and Overseas Petroleum Trading were also among those delisted.

Syria's new government has called repeatedly for the lifting of western sanctions that were imposed during the war.

Last month, EU countries suspended a range of sanctions against Damascus, including restrictions related to energy, banking, transport and reconstruction. The EU has a range of sanctions in place targeting individuals and economic sectors in Syria.

They have also lifted asset freezes for five banks, eased restrictions on the Syrian central bank and indefinitely extended an exemption to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“We have spent the past two months engaging in discussions and diplomatic efforts to ease the unjust sanctions that have burdened our people,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shibani said on X last month.

Also in February, the UK's Foreign Office said Britain would bring forward measures in the coming months adapting the Syria sanctions regime, including amendments to its Syria Regulations.

“We are making these changes to support the Syrian people in re-building their country and promote security and stability,” British minister of state Stephen Doughty said at the time.

“They will include the relaxation of restrictions that apply to the energy, transport and finance sectors, and provisions to further support humanitarian delivery.”

Britain had said it will send its international development minister to Syria and seeks to establish a permanent diplomatic presence after a decade of civil war.

The National reported previously that Jonathan Powell, the UK's National Security Adviser, had held low-key meetings with the new Syrian government, which suggested he could play a leading role in the diplomacy.

The British government would consider partially lifting sanctions that “would be helpful in securing the inclusive transitional process”, a western official told The National.

