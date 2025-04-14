Ahmad Al Odeh, centre, had refused to merge his Eighth Brigade militia with the new Syrian government's army. AFP
Powerful southern Syrian militia disbands under pressure from government

Ahmad Al Odeh had resisted efforts of Damascus authorities to merge his Eighth Brigade with new national army

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

April 14, 2025