Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a resort in Belek, Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Syrian Presidency
Golf club diplomacy: Syria’s bid to rejoin global arena

Antalya Forum talks warn Israeli strikes now top danger to rebuilding efforts

Lizzie Porter
Belek, Antalya

April 14, 2025